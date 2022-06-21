 Skip to content
(WSFA)   Meet Louisa, the newest trauma therapy dog at the Family Sunshine Center. This wonderful girl is able to sense anxiety or stress with either clients or staff and will go to them to provide comfort and love. Welcome to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (wsfa.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x1066]


Dissemination Monkey, I didn't know you were on Woofsday!
:-{D
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 800x1066]

Dissemination Monkey, I didn't know you were on Woofsday!
:-{D


Not DM, but that's funny   :D
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
soumo.euView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.imgflip.com image 850x850]


I really want a taco Tuesday but cannot afford it :-(
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [i.imgflip.com image 850x850]

I really want a taco Tuesday but cannot afford it :-(


I think you need a gift certificate.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [i.imgflip.com image 850x850]

I really want a taco Tuesday but cannot afford it :-(

I think you need a gift certificate.


I'm sure TacoTime would like any kind of money I spent there :-).
TacoTime originated in Oregon, don't know if you have that over there
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [i.imgflip.com image 850x850]

I really want a taco Tuesday but cannot afford it :-(

I think you need a gift certificate.

I'm sure TacoTime would like any kind of money I spent there :-).
TacoTime originated in Oregon, don't know if you have that over there


No, just taco hell and couple of little mom and pop Mexican restaurants.

Give me some contact info and I will ask about birth certificates so you can get a taco or three.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
WOOHOO!!  Got second place in trivia tonight; $20 gift card for the Irish Pub up the street from the Cabbage Patch!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [i.imgflip.com image 850x850]

I really want a taco Tuesday but cannot afford it :-(

I think you need a gift certificate.

I'm sure TacoTime would like any kind of money I spent there :-).
TacoTime originated in Oregon, don't know if you have that over there


I miss Taco Time.  The one in Cottage Grove closed a couple of years ago.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [i.imgflip.com image 850x850]

I really want a taco Tuesday but cannot afford it :-(

I think you need a gift certificate.

I'm sure TacoTime would like any kind of money I spent there :-).
TacoTime originated in Oregon, don't know if you have that over there

I miss Taco Time.  The one in Cottage Grove closed a couple of years ago.


ouch, I there is one just 30 blocks or so from our house
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [i.imgflip.com image 850x850]

I really want a taco Tuesday but cannot afford it :-(

I think you need a gift certificate.

I'm sure TacoTime would like any kind of money I spent there :-).
TacoTime originated in Oregon, don't know if you have that over there

I miss Taco Time.  The one in Cottage Grove closed a couple of years ago.

ouch, I there is one just 30 blocks or so from our house


It was located in Gateway Plaza.  I'd grab lunch there then cross the parking lot and go to Bi-Mart then walk down to Grocery Outlet and do a bit of shopping before catching the LTD Connector home,
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [i.imgflip.com image 850x850]

I really want a taco Tuesday but cannot afford it :-(

I think you need a gift certificate.

I'm sure TacoTime would like any kind of money I spent there :-).
TacoTime originated in Oregon, don't know if you have that over there

I miss Taco Time.  The one in Cottage Grove closed a couple of years ago.

ouch, I there is one just 30 blocks or so from our house

It was located in Gateway Plaza.  I'd grab lunch there then cross the parking lot and go to Bi-Mart then walk down to Grocery Outlet and do a bit of shopping before catching the LTD Connector home,


Sounded like a pretty good day before they got rid of it sorry
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [i.imgflip.com image 850x850]

I really want a taco Tuesday but cannot afford it :-(

I think you need a gift certificate.

I'm sure TacoTime would like any kind of money I spent there :-).
TacoTime originated in Oregon, don't know if you have that over there

I miss Taco Time.  The one in Cottage Grove closed a couple of years ago.

ouch, I there is one just 30 blocks or so from our house

It was located in Gateway Plaza.  I'd grab lunch there then cross the parking lot and go to Bi-Mart then walk down to Grocery Outlet and do a bit of shopping before catching the LTD Connector home,

Sounded like a pretty good day before they got rid of it sorry


It was. Kind of wish it was still there because Dollar Tree relocated next to Bi-Mart last year so it would have been great.   Family Dollar (Part of the Dollar Tree organization) is in Dollar Tree's old locale.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
