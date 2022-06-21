 Skip to content
(8 News Now)   Apparently there's still enough water left in Lake Mead to drown in it   (8newsnow.com) divider line
    Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Mead, LAS VEGAS, National Park Service, Father's Day weekend  
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, it only takes an inch...
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Manfred Mann's Earth Band - Drowning On Dry Land/Fish Soup (Watch 1978)
Youtube 7RZykQvdBKs
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Whats really bad is there is like a 4 hour line to launch your boat and then you have to get back in the same line to get it out because there is only one boat launch left, and it probably wont be around next week
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I visited Lake Mead like 30 years ago in the heyday and even then I was thinking "This place is doomed/cursed and should not exist". Bad Mojo man
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
this whole situation is farking horrifying
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Hey, it only takes an inch...


That's what he said.
 
mindset zero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: this whole situation is farking horrifying


Living here and seeing the lake through the years,........... Vegas is screwed.


People won't change their behavior, this city (my home) will die
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
deforestlondon.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you liked this story, National Parks have a whole history site with fascinating 'events' from Lake Mead
 
