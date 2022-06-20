 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   Thumb with a toupée busted   (tampabay.com) divider line
13
SSX21
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As I have said before just one more reason to never stay away from Florida.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
His neck is one thing, but WTF is up with his ears?
 
The Envoy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He looks like a butt-plug come to life to avenge his treatment.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Man, that dude seriously looks like he pissed off Lisa from Weird Science.

tampabay.comView Full Size


And she gave him a cheap toupee.

/and elephant balls?
 
Nullav
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In a few years, I'm sure his nose will also retreat.
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ah, beautiful Tampon Springs.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Actually, the mugshot reminds me of something else:

"Weebles wobble, but they don't fall down!"
 
ferrarious
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Made patients have sex with him before he would give them the meds to end their agony.

Off with his head, if you can find a neck
 
MBooda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Thumb without a toupee
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

vrax: Ah, beautiful Tampon Springs.


Strings.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Also of the Goomba family
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He appears to be disappoint with his progeny.
 
Lie to Me
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Pedro has really let himself go.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
