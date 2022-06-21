 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Miami-Dade police officer says the obvious part out loud   (local10.com) divider line
    Miami-Dade Police Department, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Miami-Dade police officer's comments, traffic stop  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"That's how you people get killed out here, driving around being all Black, and shiat pissing off idiot Klansmen like myself."
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whole lotta boots getting licked in those comments
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's what happens when you put small dick pants wetting cowards in a position that enables them to have power trips on a daily basis.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: "That's how you people get killed out here, driving around being all Black, and shiat pissing off idiot Klansmen like myself."


"Why don't black people just stop being black?"
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And yet cops have shown us that they'll run away in absolutely pants shiatting terror from one kid with a gun.
Interesting.
 
Mouser
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, he's not wrong.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dade is the Florida of Florida.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They will start bashing old white guys like me soon enough and everyone will be wondering "what happened?"   Start with the "others" first, that's how you become a police state.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: "That's how you people get killed out here, driving around being all Black, and shiat pissing off idiot Klansmen like myself."


"That's how you people get killed - by idiots like me who get all happy-shooty at the non-drop of a FULLY LOADED DESERT EAGLE POINTED RIGHT AT MY FACE OMGOMGOMG hat during a routine traffic stop."

// that thread the other day, that the modern conservative ideology consists of two principles - they can tell you what to do, and you cannot tell them what to do - is very instructive
// not that we didn't know beforehand, but that's much more succinct
// oh, and dateline about a month from now: cop cleared of wrongdoing, maaaaaaaybe a note in the file (probably not), and everyone moves on with their lives
// and next year, he'll be named in a brutality complaint that also won't go anywhere
// and we will keep wondering how cops got this way
// real mystery...
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Turn the tables. Tell cops this is how you guys get killed out here. See how they react. Then tell them because you're in the street with traffic passing. WTF did you think I meant?
 
LL316
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Can a man who doesn't wear a seat belt actually fear for his life?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I read the comments
 
OBBN
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yeah the Officer was wrong. However, a little more drama snowflake? Nothing actually happened to you.

"I can't stop thinking about it. Still to this day, I can't," Nicolas said.
 
Kiler
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"You people get killed by not wearing seatbelts, that's what I was saying, not that I shoot you people."

Expect that to be the taking point.
 
Doctor Sarcasm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Are we sure it's in reference to race, or that the cop meant "This is how you guys get killed out here (not wearing a seatbelt)".

ACAB obviously, but I'm puzzled by this.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
On the plus side...at least he stayed unmurdered by the police for no obvious reason.

/ sounds like the police officer in question really should find a new job.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: On the plus side...at least he stayed unmurdered by the police for no obvious reason.

/ sounds like the police officer in question really should find a new job.


Lol they'll promote his ass....
 
ShankatsuForte
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 800x164]

I read the comments


I don't even get that, these are usually the same jackasses that saw that off themselves and run a "test pipe", what catalytic converter
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OBBN: Yeah the Officer was wrong. However, a little more drama snowflake? Nothing actually happened to you.

"I can't stop thinking about it. Still to this day, I can't," Nicolas said.


Ever had a cop point their weapon at you? I did; almost got shot to death on my own front lawn after calling 911 to report a home invasion (ah, PGPD). And she didn't even threaten to shoot me for no reason, or suggest she could (she holstered her weapon after a few of the longest seconds of my life).

It's not a thing you shrug off and go about your day.

// people get PTSD over a lot less than "have a cop suggest he'd kill you over nothing"
// also, trauma's not a competition
 
alitaki
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OBBN: Yeah the Officer was wrong. However, a little more drama snowflake? Nothing actually happened to you.

"I can't stop thinking about it. Still to this day, I can't," Nicolas said.


Nothing actually happened to my kid, but I can't stop thinking about the day she almost got hit by a car.

Guess I'm a snowflake.
 
