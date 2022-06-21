 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Oh the humanity   (morethanthecurve.com) divider line
9
    More: Sad, Beer, Brewing, Trade union, Hops, Distribution, Teamsters, distributors of beer, Miller Lite  
•       •       •

369 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jun 2022 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Origlio controls the distribution of brands like Coors, Corona, Allagash, Amstel, Blue Moon, Angry Orchard, Guinness, and Heineken. Muller has brands like Miller Lite, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Yards. Penn carries brands such as Budweiser, Natural Light, Busch, and Michelob."

So no great loss then
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing I got sober 12 years ago.
 
Vern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: Good thing I got sober 12 years ago.


I'm good.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is weed legal there? Supplement the beer with weed.

Or switch up to the hard stuff, and weed. Yea both sounds good.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: "Origlio controls the distribution of brands like Coors, Corona, Allagash, Amstel, Blue Moon, A]ngry Orchard, Guinness, and Heineken. Muller has brands like Miller Lite, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Yards. Penn carries brands such as Budweiser, Natural Light, Busch, and Michelob."

So no great loss then


I like me some Guinness but the rest of those aren't fit to be poured on a grave, friend or foe, no matter how much you envision yourself in a mid nineties gamg movie set in east L.A.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: "Origlio controls the distribution of brands like Coors, Corona, Allagash, Amstel, Blue Moon, Angry Orchard, Guinness, and Heineken. Muller has brands like Miller Lite, Pabst Blue Ribbon, and Yards. Penn carries brands such as Budweiser, Natural Light, Busch, and Michelob."

So no great loss then


But what will hipsters drink with their orange wedge and cinnamon-sugar rimmed glasses?

\if you need to add to a beer, it wasn't a good beer to begin with
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Taking lessons from the gas companies?

Everyone's prestrike hoard will be gone by July 2nd.  Then we'll just accept the new prices or 10oz cans.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nooooooooooooooooooooo!
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.