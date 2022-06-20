 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Elon Musk's eldest child filed papers formally requesting a surname change because "I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form"   (yahoo.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Probably doesn't want to be cut out of the estate though.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Probably doesn't want to be cut out of the estate though.


You would be surprised.  I've known a few people from very wealthy families who wanted nothing more than to NOT be from a wealthy family.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
If you live long enough, you will see yourself go from being a hero to being considered a villain.

Sometimes because of cultural changes, sometimes (this seems to be the case) because you have changed with age and your genial public personality has been ground off.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Yeah, but you're still an Afrikaaner though.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Sgygus: If you live long enough, you will see yourself go from being a hero to being considered a villain.

Sometimes because of cultural changes, sometimes (this seems to be the case) because you have changed with age and your genial public personality has been ground off.


Genital pubic personality getting ground off?
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

OptionC: feckingmorons: Probably doesn't want to be cut out of the estate though.

You would be surprised.  I've known a few people from very wealthy families who wanted nothing more than to NOT be from a wealthy family.


Wealthy seems pretty good to me, up to a point. Famous (or infamous) would suck.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Probably doesn't want to be cut out of the estate though.


You mean the estate that's increasingly apparent it's built upon a house of crypto cards and fraud?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Found Elon's account:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Found Elon's account:

[Fark user image 612x118]


kxan.comView Full Size
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Elon Musk"

Fark user imageView Full Size



It's about as predictable as "Texas."
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: feckingmorons: Probably doesn't want to be cut out of the estate though.

You mean the estate that's increasingly apparent it's built upon a house of crypto cards and fraud?


And how much will the estate be worth by the time he is done with it?
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that explains why he's gone super anti-trans bigot lately.

That's really sad.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pedophile.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'all gotta appreciate how quickly Elon Musk has ruined his public perception. Dude just speed ran that shiat, lol
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Probably doesn't want to be cut out of the estate though.


I'll take that bet.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: Y'all gotta appreciate how quickly Elon Musk has ruined his public perception. Dude just speed ran that shiat, lol



Faster than Charlie Sheen can scream "Tiger blood", yes.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: feckingmorons: Probably doesn't want to be cut out of the estate though.

I'll take that bet.


Following in the family tradition of hating their weird, emotionally unstable dad.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the people who know you best start cutting you out of their lives, take it as a message that you're seriously off-track.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for her. Nobody likes Elon.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids suck sometimes.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But seriously tho

We went from "Elon Musk os the real-life Iron Man," to "the guy that thinks he invented tunnels is buying Twitter as a jab to his ex-wife. Good god he is the most divorced man in the world, lol."
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: GregInIndy: feckingmorons: Probably doesn't want to be cut out of the estate though.

I'll take that bet.

Following in the family tradition of hating their weird, emotionally unstable dad.


The assertion reflects a lack of understanding around how personally & emotionally intolerable it can be to remain connected or dependent like that. Even if it sets you up for life. It eats at you.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I'm convinced.  I won't be voting for Elon Musk again.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just remember, an anagram for Elon Musk  is Lone Skum.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Probably doesn't want to be cut out of the estate though.


What estate?  She can't take a loan against Tesla stock pumped up by millions of rubes waiting for their robotaxis.
 
ssa5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now if only the board of Tesla would also file to disassociate from this con artist, But I am sure he will drag it to the ground at Vegas hyperloop speeds meaning it will be a slow cringeworthy spectacle of disaster.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Wait until the rest of his kids turn on him
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: But seriously tho

We went from "Elon Musk os the real-life Iron Man," to "the guy that thinks he invented tunnels is buying Twitter as a jab to his ex-wife. Good god he is the most divorced man in the world, lol."


Eh, he was always kind of... Off.

"Teslas will never need a new brake pad lol!!!"

With half the things he said, I could hear the whole fleet of engineers, developers, and QA testers behind him groaning.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgygus: If you live long enough, you will see yourself go from being a hero to being considered a villain.

Sometimes because of cultural changes, sometimes (this seems to be the case) because you have changed with age and your genial public personality has been ground off.


So... according to you, being a raging asshole is normal. Everyone's a raging asshole, and it's not their fault

... which sounds like something a raging asshole would say

There's plenty of examples of perfectly fine people that aren't raging assholes, and lived long happy lives without "becoming the villain". Fred Rogers and Buckminster Fuller are 2 just off the top of my head

And in my view, Elon Musk has always been a piece of shiat. His wealth and fame just served to amplify it. It's too bad. I used to think highly of him and saw his work with Tesla and SpaceX as beneficial to humanity in general, in terms of creating jobs, and driving innovation. But now I don't think he can die fast enough. He's a toxic ass clown and it seems no one, not even his own flesh and blood, and certainly not his employees can stand him. And that's no one's fault but his own. He chooses to be that way
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus christ how many kids does this guy have
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: feckingmorons: Probably doesn't want to be cut out of the estate though.

I'll take that bet.


You mean her Mom's estate? Because that's the funding account.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freakdiablo: MattytheMouse: But seriously tho

We went from "Elon Musk os the real-life Iron Man," to "the guy that thinks he invented tunnels is buying Twitter as a jab to his ex-wife. Good god he is the most divorced man in the world, lol."

Eh, he was always kind of... Off.

"Teslas will never need a new brake pad lol!!!"

With half the things he said, I could hear the whole fleet of engineers, developers, and QA testers behind him groaning.


I used to think that he was at least a semi-competent engineer... But after he tweeted that tunnels were immune to surface conditions, now I'm starting to doubt even that.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: When the people who know you best start cutting you out of their lives, take it as a message that you're seriously off-track.


Or you are leaving a cult.

/In this case you are right.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgygus: If you live long enough, you will see yourself go from being a hero to being considered a villain.

Sometimes because of cultural changes, sometimes (this seems to be the case) because you have changed with age and your genial public personality has been ground off.


Sometimes, it's far less about cultural changes, and far more about light eventually being shone into dark spaces.
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still at "Elon Musk can be a horrible person in private, but if that's what it takes to get someone's ass to Mars, so be it, that's what will matter in a thousand years".
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: But seriously tho

We went from "Elon Musk os the real-life Iron Man," to "the guy that thinks he invented tunnels is buying Twitter as a jab to his ex-wife. Good god he is the most divorced man in the world, lol."


Elon Musk was never Tony Stark. He was the worst characteristics of Tony Stark combined with the worst parts of Lex Luther.

Basically Obadiah Stane.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: GregInIndy: feckingmorons: Probably doesn't want to be cut out of the estate though.

I'll take that bet.

You mean her Mom's estate? Because that's the funding account.


That is what I was thinking as well.  She's probably set pretty well.  I doubt she'll be taking a second job at 7-11 to make ends meet.
 
karl2025
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HeartBurnKid: I guess that explains why he's gone super anti-trans bigot lately.

That's really sad.


Could be. Could also just be that he's an anti-trans bigot. I don't think most of them have relationships with trans people, but still find a way to be assholes.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spiritplumber: I'm still at "Elon Musk can be a horrible person in private, but if that's what it takes to get someone's ass to Mars, so be it, that's what will matter in a thousand years".


Seriously? You think Musk is literally the only person who could achieve that?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fortheloveof: MattytheMouse: But seriously tho

We went from "Elon Musk os the real-life Iron Man," to "the guy that thinks he invented tunnels is buying Twitter as a jab to his ex-wife. Good god he is the most divorced man in the world, lol."

Elon Musk was never Tony Stark. He was the worst characteristics of Tony Stark combined with the worst parts of Lex Luther.

Basically Obadiah Stane.


Not even.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fortheloveof: MattytheMouse: But seriously tho

We went from "Elon Musk os the real-life Iron Man," to "the guy that thinks he invented tunnels is buying Twitter as a jab to his ex-wife. Good god he is the most divorced man in the world, lol."

Elon Musk was never Tony Stark. He was the worst characteristics of Tony Stark combined with the worst parts of Lex Luther.

Basically Obadiah Stane.


Phony Stark.

Or, if you will, the real Tony Stank.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

karl2025: HeartBurnKid: I guess that explains why he's gone super anti-trans bigot lately.

That's really sad.

Could be. Could also just be that he's an anti-trans bigot. I don't think most of them have relationships with trans people, but still find a way to be assholes.


I thought he hooked up with Grimes. She trans, right?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: spiritplumber: I'm still at "Elon Musk can be a horrible person in private, but if that's what it takes to get someone's ass to Mars, so be it, that's what will matter in a thousand years".

Seriously? You think Musk is literally the only person who could achieve that?


Elon Musk fans are the same people that played New Vegas, heard Mr. House offhandedly promise space travel once, and then ignored the fact that he was very obviously a megalomaniac that committed several genocides.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Musk's tweet read "when you put he/him in ur bio" alongside a cartoonish picture of a soldier rubbing his bloody hands on his face. The soldier is wearing a hat that says "I love to oppress."

I strongly believe that all news outlets should be forced to 

Marcos P: Jesus christ how many kids does this guy have


Now we know who the guy who wanted to have 105 kids wanted to beat.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: Musk's tweet read "when you put he/him in ur bio" alongside a cartoonish picture of a soldier rubbing his bloody hands on his face. The soldier is wearing a hat that says "I love to oppress."

I strongly believe that all news outlets should be forced to Marcos P: Jesus christ how many kids does this guy have

Now we know who the guy who wanted to have 105 kids wanted to beat.


I should really finish my first thought before going on to the next. Anyways, all news outlets should be forced to describe memes with words when they quote tweets.
 
karl2025
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: karl2025: HeartBurnKid: I guess that explains why he's gone super anti-trans bigot lately.

That's really sad.

Could be. Could also just be that he's an anti-trans bigot. I don't think most of them have relationships with trans people, but still find a way to be assholes.

I thought he hooked up with Grimes. She trans, right?


No, she's not.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Becoming rich is a blessing.  Being born rich is a curse.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Phony Stark.

Or, if you will, the real Tony Stank.


Musk stinks!
 
Lexx
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: MattytheMouse: But seriously tho

We went from "Elon Musk os the real-life Iron Man," to "the guy that thinks he invented tunnels is buying Twitter as a jab to his ex-wife. Good god he is the most divorced man in the world, lol."

Elon Musk was never Tony Stark. He was the worst characteristics of Tony Stark combined with the worst parts of Lex Luther.

Basically Obadiah Stane.


Stain IS the real word Tony Stark.  what differentiates him from Stark is the difference between fiction and reality.
 
soupafi
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ok, then you are also cut out of the will too.
 
