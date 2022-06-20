 Skip to content
(CNN)   Todd and Julie Chrisley speak out about the very sad, heartbreaking time they're enduring after being caught defrauding banks for $30 million, want you to know that God still loves them which means you should, too. And they're taking donations   (cnn.com) divider line
    Todd and Julie Chrisley speak out about the very sad, heartbreaking time they're enduring after being caught defrauding banks for $30 million  
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I think the most surprising thing to me about Todd is that he is in a hetero marriage.

If I were writing a gay character, and wrote him with his demeanor, I'd be told to not be so stereotypical.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Professor_Doctor: I think the most surprising thing to me about Todd is that he is in a hetero marriage.

If I were writing a gay character, and wrote him with his demeanor, I'd be told to not be so stereotypical.


He's got Ted Haggard face. 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Allow me, and I think I speak for a lot us, to retort:

FARK YOU, YOU IMMORAL SOCIOPATHIC PIGS!

/strongly worded letter to follow
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Professor_Doctor: I think the most surprising thing to me about Todd is that he is in a hetero marriage.

If I were writing a gay character, and wrote him with his demeanor, I'd be told to not be so stereotypical.


About that...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
God really loves grifters.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Professor_Doctor: I think the most surprising thing to me about Todd is that he is in a hetero marriage.

If I were writing a gay character, and wrote him with his demeanor, I'd be told to not be so stereotypical.

About that...


I feel vindicated in my completely irrelevant judgment.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
$10 Million not enough?  These guys are greedy.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
moothemagiccow
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not one word of this article explains who the fark these people are
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Now there's a show I could never figure out who its audience was supposed to be.

Certainly not sleepy pro wrestling fans.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I still have no idea who these people are or why they're famous.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Not one word of this article explains who the fark these people are


"Reality" TV family.
 
Freds Bank
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
REPEAT!
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I had no idea who these people were, but I saw them in a Nutrisystem ad on YouTube and I was like, "These are some fake-ass farkers."

And I'm not saying I had him pegged, but I never thought Jared Fogle was a good spokesman. There was always something off about him.

All the more evidence that corporate types need to get a better spread of people in focus groups. Hauling in the same group of dimwitted Kathys from the mall doesn't cut it.
 
liquidsiphon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
People:

Please stop watching this reality garbage. If you do, it'll go away and we won't have to suffer its existence anymore.

Thank you.

-the world
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

VoiceOfReason499: I had no idea who these people were, but I saw them in a Nutrisystem ad on YouTube and I was like, "These are some fake-ass farkers."

And I'm not saying I had him pegged, but I never thought Jared Fogle was a good spokesman. There was always something off about him.

All the more evidence that corporate types need to get a better spread of people in focus groups. Hauling in the same group of dimwitted Kathys from the mall doesn't cut it.


Addendum: Yes, I fully understand the scope of the problem. FFS, half the country worships an indebted "genius billionaire" who cheats on his wives, cheats on his taxes, and has credible allegations against him of raping women and children. When it comes to bullshiat detection, a lot of Americans suck.
 
maram500
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Many years ago, when dear old mom was still alive, I walked through her living room as she was watching their show. I took a two-second look and instantly concluded that he's got to be gay. NTTAWWT.

Mom shook her head and adamantly denied it. "Look at how much they love each other!"

"Mom, trust the gay guy here. Todd Chrisley is gay, and you cannot convince me otherwise."
 
mjg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The real story is Todd and Julie have a Canadian boyfriend.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Professor_Doctor: I think the most surprising thing to me about Todd is that he is in a hetero marriage.

If I were writing a gay character, and wrote him with his demeanor, I'd be told to not be so stereotypical.


The first time I saw an ad for the show I thought it was a Southern queer eye spin off
 
