(KTVZ Bend)   There's truth in advertising, and then there's this guy
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Glad to see many have already said "go be racist somewhere else."
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He's the Wurst kind of Dick.
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not so CSB:

We had to have informal "sensitivity training" today at work, as somebody at work mouthed off last week that "Juneteenth is a stupid made-up holiday" in the break-room, In earshot of a person that was planning a local Juneteenth celebration in town.

Also, someone brought in strawberry cupcakes into work for the holiday, and some idiot said they should have been chocolate cupcakes.  Because brown people = chocolate, apparently. No, he wasn't trying to be funny.

// We kinda needed the sensitivity training, is what I'm saying.
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's a great idea for a Holiday, but  Juneteenth?
Its just not inspiring.
What should it be called?
Don't know, but the Cow is already out of the Barn, and we aren't changing it now.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could change his name to The Lonely coont.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt.
- Abraham Lincoln
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People like that butcher and the wingnut channels they listen to are the reason for moral decay in this country.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTA: "The We're the Würst owner declined to speak on camera.
His post ends with this statement:
"Call me a bigot. Cancel your order. Don't email. I don't care; the fact remains that history is only changed by fascists."

OK, Mr. Bigot, here's a little history lesson about your home state.
"Here is a refresher: Oregon began as a whites-only state, through a series of Black exclusionary laws that were designed to discourage Black Americans from living here in the first place.

"[These] laws point to the fact that Oregon was founded as a racist white utopia," said Walidah Imarisha, a Black studies educator and writer based in Oregon. "The idea was that white folks would come here and build the perfect white society."

In 1844, when Oregon was still a territory, it passed its first Black exclusionary law. It banned slavery, but it also prohibited Black people from living in the territory for more than three years. If a Black person broke this law, the consequence was 39 lashes, every six months, until they left.

The territory passed another Black exclusion law five years later, in 1849. This one barred Black people who were not already in the area from entering or residing in Oregon territory.

The final exclusion measure made it into the Oregon Constitution as a clause when the territory became a state 10 years later in 1859. This clause went further than the territory's second law by also prohibiting Black people from owning property and making contracts.

"It speaks very clearly to the ways that this place was founded to center whiteness, not only at the exclusion of folks of color but at the brutalization of folks of color," said Imarisha.

These laws were rarely enforced but they did the job they were created to do: establish Oregon as a majority white state. And it's why Portland, the state's most populous city, is still known as the whitest big city in the United States.

According to 2019 estimates from the United States Census Bureau, Oregon's population was nearly 87% white. (The figure for the Census category of "White alone, not Hispanic or Latino" was 75%.) The state's Black population was just over 2%.

Although the laws were repealed almost a century ago, the racist language in Oregon's constitution wasn't removed by voters until 2002. But, Imarisha said, it's important to note - just 18 years ago - 30% of voters elected to keep the racist clause in the constitution."

https://www.opb.org/news/article/oregon-white-history-racist-foundations-black-exclusion-laws/
 
90supraT
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's amazing that your business is doing so well that you would alienate a large portion of your customers with an unprompted racist rant on facebook.
 
comrade
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Does the name really have a 'ü' but no 'e' at the end?

Did you know that sausage is feminine? And a tail is a cock. It gets really confusing when you're trying to say put your sausage in me vs slide your cock in me and you get the dative (location) vs accusative (movement) articles mixed up. Happens all the time.
 
King Something
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Christ, what an asshole.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I would kind of like for it not to have become a "holiday" for the same reason I wish MLK's birthday had not become a "holiday."

It really needed some reflection and honor before becoming another day to sell gewgaws and mattresses. Juneteenth didn't even last a year. It's kind of sad.
 
jtown
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ah, Redmond.  Home to central Oregon's airport and eastern edge of civilization in Oregon.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The We're the Würst owner declined to speak on camera.
His post ends with this statement:
"Call me a bigot. Cancel your order. Don't email. I don't care; the fact remains that history is only changed by fascists."

I'm pretty sure that bolded part isn't actually a fact.

Archaeological discoveries can, for example, change history as we know it.

But sure, fascists usually try and change history. For example, a bunch of them have been trying for decades to claim that the US civil war wasn't fought over slavery.

Ridiculous, I know, but there you have it.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There's that CRT again.

Critical Roast Theory.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

*Reads NCSB*

*blinks*

...so you're a cop?
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
When does he get his own show on Fox News?
 
