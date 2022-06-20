 Skip to content
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Russ1642
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The music person was right on that one.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What's the name of that fast food seafood joint? Not Long John's, sucks?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Smart squirrel, Farking sunflower seeds errywhere
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
darn, reallly wanted to see him make it back out onto the field. Thanks subby!
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The fact they played Yakkity Sax was awesome.
 
Klom Dark
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Broke ankles? What does this mean in this context?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The music person was perfect.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Even Men With Steel Hearts...
Youtube DvwA7BK4-6A


Even Men With Steel Hearts Love to See a Dog On the Pitch - Half Man Half Biscuit
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Pirates are a joke.  This is the highlight of their season.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Put that on a loop for 8+ hours, and there's my work day.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Loved how the audience was cheering the squirrel.
 
Nirbo
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
if the stadium PA people want to make you look bad, you just have to accept it.

I feel for these folks, because I could be them
 
germ78
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: The Pirates Cubs are a joke.  This is the highlight of their season.


It's true either way. Back to being the same ol' Cubs.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ghost Roach: if the stadium PA people want to make you look bad, you just have to accept it.

I feel for these folks, because I could be them


I got suckered into going to a department outing to a strip club once and the club dj started playing the theme from Taxi as I passed by, announcing to the club "welcome, Andy Kaufman".

I had... unruly hair at the time.
But I got stripper sympathy, so that was ok.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Ghost Roach: if the stadium PA people want to make you look bad, you just have to accept it.

I feel for these folks, because I could be them

I got suckered into going to a department outing to a strip club once and the club dj started playing the theme from Taxi as I passed by, announcing to the club "welcome, Andy Kaufman".

I had... unruly hair at the time.
But I got stripper sympathy, so that was ok.


Did you turn to the DJ and say (in an odd accent):  "Tank you berry much"?
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: The Pirates are a joke.  This is the highlight of their season.


they're having a great game at the moment, though it's against the Cubs, so maybe not all that special.
 
Nirbo
BigMax [TotalFark]
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
NathanAllen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm genuinely concerned our fence and spacious yard contributes to a level of relaxation by backyard critters that isn't healthy.

For example, yesterday a squirrel masturbated on my deck.

There he was, pumping away at the wood, flat on his belly.

Honestly, I need a cat to make sure that those farkers know that we do not abide their sexual assaults on our house.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: I'm genuinely concerned our fence and spacious yard contributes to a level of relaxation by backyard critters that isn't healthy.

For example, yesterday a squirrel masturbated on my deck.

There he was, pumping away at the wood, flat on his belly.

Honestly, I need a cat to make sure that those farkers know that we do not abide their sexual assaults on our house.


gifs.ninjaView Full Size
 
Nirbo
cyberbenali
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

What this call was really about
/Squirrel!
 
Special Agent
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I want to know how MLB Gameday described the delay.
I've seen injury delay and weather delay, but never squirrel delay.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
Polish Hussar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.