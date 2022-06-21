 Skip to content
(paNOW)   Man takes theft skills to the next level, sure to be a storeyed criminal   (panow.com)
381 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Jun 2022 at 12:05 AM



dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Prince Albert. Right Now!
/ Not ever, thank you
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they looked in the can?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "The home, which was on a trailer in preparation for being moved, was in the Crooked River area when it went missing."

Shouldn't the river be the prime suspect?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: FTA: "The home, which was on a trailer in preparation for being moved, was in the Crooked River area when it went missing."

Shouldn't the river be the prime suspect?


That name is highly prejudicial. Move to suppress.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: FTA: "The home, which was on a trailer in preparation for being moved, was in the Crooked River area when it went missing."

Shouldn't the river be the prime suspect?


Place name checks out, at least.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Theft under $5,000?

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size


Sounds about right.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Dodo David: FTA: "The home, which was on a trailer in preparation for being moved, was in the Crooked River area when it went missing."

Shouldn't the river be the prime suspect?

That name is highly prejudicial. Move to suppress.


I wonder if a lawyer has ever successfully moved for a criminal trial to proceed pseudonymously on those grounds.

"Your honor, my client's name of Ikildur should be suppressed in the murder trial."
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ah, Tisdale. The land of unibrows and honey.
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Guess he stole home.
 
Salmon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What's with the chick in the banner ad at the top?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Salmon: What's with the chick in the banner ad at the top?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
