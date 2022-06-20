 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Fire Sale   (zillow.com)
57
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hot property! Act now before this deal goes up in smoke. Motivated seller with burning need to offload this wonderful, open to the elements concept home. Let this home enflame your home owning passion! Go ahead, light up my inbox.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Finally! Something I can afford.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Already bid up to $1.3M
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is fine.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's in Nebraska.  Does Nebraska really exist?  Or is this Kansas' ugly cousin?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, a real renovator's dream!

I'll give you $8 for it
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Natural gas

Awesome.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note: smoke alarm needs new battery
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to BBQTown
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No electric range
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pre-burned gives it that distressed look. Great for a young hipster couple who wants to keep an old neighborhood character.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Realtor?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a lot of mobile home parks the structure is owned, but the land upon which it sits is leased.

Is this for the land, or just for the burned-out wreck of a structure?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Ol' Gil can close this one...
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"PROPERTY HAD A FIRE AND SELLING AS IS WHAT WAS LEFT AFTER THE FIRE. "

Fark user imageView Full Size


"SELLER DISCLOSURES ARE BLANK BECAUSE OF FIRE AND INCOMPLETE FEATURES DUE TO FIRE..."


Fark user imageView Full Size



"...SO NO ELECTRIC RANGE."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headlines: Economy crashing 2008 style!!!

Me: Maybe I can afford a house..?
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: No electric range


That part cracked me up
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had Summers off I'd buy it and pretend to live there. You know, go in the front door and army crawl out the back to stay at a hotel.

I figure three weeks tops before the police are called.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Finally! Something I can afford.


No you can't.  There are no jobs.  You might well be able to buy the place, but you're not going to be able to afford to actually pay for your needs while living there.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, show me multiple angles of the burned wreckage.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking as a Cornhusker, I was interested to see where I could get a property for $10,000.  I didn't recognize the town name so I checked on Google Maps.  It just brought back this image:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I mean, seriously!
//Granted: I am one of the champagne-sipping sophisticates of the Lincoln, Nebraska metropolitan region, so it's easy for me to judge.
///Literal middle of nowhere!
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They left out any photos of the gourmet kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.  I'm really on the fence about purchasing this estate now,
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: In a lot of mobile home parks the structure is owned, but the land upon which it sits is leased.

Is this for the land, or just for the burned-out wreck of a structure?


Maybe you'd try to reuse the foundation but that's it.  That price seems to be in line with some empty lots in the area.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pay $10K for the privilege of cleaning up the mess.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: "SELLER DISCLOSURES ARE BLANK BECAUSE OF FIRE AND INCOMPLETE FEATURES DUE TO FIRE..."


Good to know that a fire makes you free to not disclose your noisy neighbors. I'll have to remember that loophole.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Lot size dimensions: 58X110"

In feet?
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeesh, it's really been heating up around the Midwest the past few days...but this is a bit ridiculous!
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
$10K for a small lot with a burned out building that I'm responsible for removing, in the Western Panhandle of farking Nebraska? Sign me up!
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: It's in Nebraska.  Does Nebraska really exist?  Or is this Kansas' ugly cousin?


it's where people go who find Wyoming too exciting
 
ifky
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Smoke Damage Outlet Store (Highest Quality)
Youtube bSplf5pcPZ4
 
WTP 2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
the grass looks kind of tall, i would think they might not keep up the inside....i will pass.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TWX: Alwysadydrmr: Finally! Something I can afford.

No you can't.  There are no jobs.  You might well be able to buy the place, but you're not going to be able to afford to actually pay for your needs while living there.


Remote work exists.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Welcome to BBQTown


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: It's in Nebraska.  Does Nebraska really exist?  Or is this Kansas' ugly cousin?


It's girlfriend is the Northwest Territories. You wouldn't know her.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
About right for a house where you'd have to live in Nebraska.  They should reduce the price, though, because of the fire.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

edmo: Pay $10K for the privilege of cleaning up the mess.


If it costs less than buying an empty lot for new construction, and depending what is salvageable, it could be a good price.
 
valkore
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They're selling lots in Malibu for a few hundred thousand and up. You can see where the previous structure used to be, before it got immolated in one of the fires from the past few years.

Seems like a great place to build.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TWX: In a lot of mobile home parks the structure is owned, but the land upon which it sits is leased.

Is this for the land, or just for the burned-out wreck of a structure?


Looks like the neighborhood is single-family homes, so I imagine it's for the house + land.  Of course demolishing the existing structure and removing the debris so you can build a replacement house is part of the liability involved.

The house numbering scheme on the street is really strange, too.  #24 is next to #25 and #80 is across the street.
 
nytmare
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: TWX: Alwysadydrmr: Finally! Something I can afford.

No you can't.  There are no jobs.  You might well be able to buy the place, but you're not going to be able to afford to actually pay for your needs while living there.

Remote work exists.


But the local Domino's only has a 100 mile delivery radius.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FOR SALE: One slightly-used hotel. 100+ years old. Reportedly haunted. Central heating, open-air cooling.

Hottest property around!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/this past weekend, Culdesac, ID: https://lmtribune.com/northwest/blaze-destroys-apartment-building/article_6ac2df53-1176-5859-8768-75feb1f31451.html
 
kb7rky
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
/I was standing about 100 yards away when I took that pic...the heat was still pretty intense
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"That one's on fire!"
"Motivated seller!"
 
TWX
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

damageddude: edmo: Pay $10K for the privilege of cleaning up the mess.

If it costs less than buying an empty lot for new construction, and depending what is salvageable, it could be a good price.


12349876: TWX: In a lot of mobile home parks the structure is owned, but the land upon which it sits is leased.

Is this for the land, or just for the burned-out wreck of a structure?

Maybe you'd try to reuse the foundation but that's it.  That price seems to be in line with some empty lots in the area.


When you develop a new lot, you are usually obligated to pay for the installation costs of utilities to that lot.  Running an electrical service is expensive, and running a natural gas service can be obscenely expensive.

I had gotten a quote to run natural gas from a line along a street 200' north of my house.  I expected perhaps 400-500' of line to go down the intersecting street in the ROW along the sidewalk, then into and down the alley before reaching the regulator and meter that would need to be installed on the house.  I was quoted $45,000.  Needless to say I did not install natural gas service.

Admittedly it probably would have been cheaper if several neighbors had been interested in getting service, but upsizing the line to supply multiple houses would have eaten some of the cost savings.  Either way I stil expect that if five houses had gone in on it it would've still been $10,000 each accounting for the extra trenches/branches/taps.
 
Katwang
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It is unclear if the previous owners were smoke free.
 
TWX
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: TWX: In a lot of mobile home parks the structure is owned, but the land upon which it sits is leased.

Is this for the land, or just for the burned-out wreck of a structure?

Looks like the neighborhood is single-family homes, so I imagine it's for the house + land.  Of course demolishing the existing structure and removing the debris so you can build a replacement house is part of the liability involved.

The house numbering scheme on the street is really strange, too.  #24 is next to #25 and #80 is across the street.


That sort of numbering scheme is common in mobile home parks, where the houses are just numbered one after the next in rows, then continuing on the other side of the street.  Likely all have the same address with these unit numbers for lots.  I expect that even in this low-end property there'll be an Association that one has to pay dues to.
 
TWX
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: TWX: Alwysadydrmr: Finally! Something I can afford.

No you can't.  There are no jobs.  You might well be able to buy the place, but you're not going to be able to afford to actually pay for your needs while living there.

Remote work exists.


Remote work often pays well enough to live somewhere better than in a manufactured home.
 
wxboy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: TWX: Alwysadydrmr: Finally! Something I can afford.

No you can't.  There are no jobs.  You might well be able to buy the place, but you're not going to be able to afford to actually pay for your needs while living there.

Remote work exists.


Good luck on dial-up.
 
fat boy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Copperbelly watersnake: cherryl taggart: It's in Nebraska.  Does Nebraska really exist?  Or is this Kansas' ugly cousin?

It's girlfriend is the Northwest Territories. You wouldn't know her.


I'm having Nunavut.
 
SonOfSpam
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Umm... yeah, sure.
 
