(KIRO-7 Seattle)   More "sovereign citizens" arrested in California, Sheriff deputies found a significant amount of black powder, live ammunition, and a "military-grade" improvised explosive device. Probably just used for fishing   (kiro7.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sovereign Citizens Getting Owned And Tazed 😂
Youtube jEdw7imHS_k
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Armies Of Guy Falks running around and the DOJ is off watching family guy reruns
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Armies Of Guy Falks running around and the DOJ is off watching family guy reruns


Um, who, exactly?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
San Berdoo - AKA San BerDON'T.

It's too bad, really, Joshua Tree is an amazingly beautiful place; it's just that to get there you have to drive through, well, this.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Armies Of Guy Falks running around and the DOJ is off watching family guy reruns


I do not envy the hangover that you are going to have after you sober up.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
A deputy conducting a traffic stop near Joshua Tree National Park stopped a Ford Taurus...

You just know it was a Taurus form the late 90s.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Now that these common-clay, "sovereign citizens" have been arrested without bail we will soon hear them whine about their rights.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Armies Of Guy Falks


Time to tone down the filter, Drew
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Another lone wolf.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: You just know it was a Taurus form the late 90s.


Careful... the spelling/autocorrect cops are running checkpoints tonight.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hairywoogit
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/jEdw7imHS_k?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


So the first guy... was within his rights.  Now, goddamn dumb to talk back to police, those guys got a twitch about challenging their authoritah.

Just remember, you can beat the rap, but you CANNOT beat the ride.  Cooperate with police, or they will make your life FAR FAR FAR worse.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dodo David: vudukungfu: Armies Of Guy Falks running around and the DOJ is off watching family guy reruns

I do not envy the hangover that you are going to have after you sober up.


But till then, sleep well and dream of large women.
 
danvon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: Now that these common-clay, "sovereign citizens" have been arrested without bail we will soon hear them whine about their rights.


That's literally all they ever do. Well, at least whine about what they *think* their rights are.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If they aren't citizens, they are enemy combatants.
GTMO.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We need to set up a barren rock in the middle of some ocean, name it "Sovereign" and deport all sovereign citizens to it.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Actual footage

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
