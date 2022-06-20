 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Hindustan Times)   I'll see that 18-year-old writing 10 books and up with a 5-year-old writing a book and winning a Guinness World Record   (hindustantimes.com) divider line
18
    More: Cool, Publishing, own book, Writing, little girl, official website of the Guinness World Records, photo of the talented little girl, Dorset Echo, five-year-old girl  
•       •       •

287 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jun 2022 at 10:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting. I wrote a book as a kid called "the guy who ran and never got tired". I drew a lot of it on manilla paper. It was about a guy who just kept running and seeing different things or different people. This was many years before Forrest Gump.
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ayn Rand says she wrote novels in elementary school. And screenplays too.

When she said that to Tom Snyder, my first thought was, "What were they called? Atlas Shrugged and the Fountainhead?"

And then I laughed.
Inside.
I laughed at my joke inside my brain.

/ She grew up in Leningrad. Just like Putin.
// Anyone remember the scene in Dr. Zhivago where all the peasants move into the rich St. Petersburg townhomes? I get the impression that Ayn Rand's family owned one of those, and Putin's family was a squatter family. That is my image anyway.
/// Would they admit being neighbors if they were?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many happy royalty checks!
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What book can a five year old write? "Everybody Poops: Electric Doodaloo!"
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am trying to stop my 5 year old kid from eating the cat
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since it mentioned her parents, which one of her grandparents owned the publisher?

/or Guinness.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I first read the title as "The Last Call" and assumed it was an autobiography recounting how she had to drag her da out of a pub.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wale me if she gets her bar-towels.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a reminder...

Change in business model
Traditionally, the company made a large amount of its revenue via book sales to interested readers, especially children. The rise of the Internet began to cut into book sales in the 2000s and forward, part of a general decline in the book industry. According to a 2017 story by Planet Money of NPR, Guinness began to realise that a lucrative new revenue source to replace falling book sales was the would-be record-holders themselves.[45] While any person can theoretically send in a record to be verified for free, the approval process is slow. Would-be record breakers that paid fees ranging from US$12,000 to US$500,000 would be given advisors, adjudicators, help in finding good records to break as well as suggestions for how to do it, prompt service, and so on. In particular, corporations and celebrities seeking a publicity stunt to launch a new product or draw attention to themselves began to hire Guinness World Records, paying them for finding a record to break or to create a new category just for them.[45]
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: Just a reminder...

Change in business model
Traditionally, the company made a large amount of its revenue via book sales to interested readers, especially children. The rise of the Internet began to cut into book sales in the 2000s and forward, part of a general decline in the book industry. According to a 2017 story by Planet Money of NPR, Guinness began to realise that a lucrative new revenue source to replace falling book sales was the would-be record-holders themselves.[45] While any person can theoretically send in a record to be verified for free, the approval process is slow. Would-be record breakers that paid fees ranging from US$12,000 to US$500,000 would be given advisors, adjudicators, help in finding good records to break as well as suggestions for how to do it, prompt service, and so on. In particular, corporations and celebrities seeking a publicity stunt to launch a new product or draw attention to themselves began to hire Guinness World Records, paying them for finding a record to break or to create a new category just for them.[45]


Yeah, Rob Dierdek (or whatever) does that. He has a bunch of random ones.
 
bittermang
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kkinnison: I am trying to stop my 5 year old kid from eating the cat


Who's winning?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bittermang: kkinnison: I am trying to stop my 5 year old kid from eating the cat

Who's winning?


Cats are meaner, but I always bet on the thumbs.

Wait, some cats have thumbs.

shiat, we need more info.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Guinness is mostly bullshiat (since people just come up with a "record" and its definition and pay to get it published) and useless in the internet age.
But congratulations to the kid, I guess.
 
bittermang
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I first read the title as "The Last Call" and assumed it was an autobiography recounting how she had to drag her da out of a pub.


I would walk in. Belly up to the bar. Demand cartoons, and drink all the free cokes I wanted.

If I needed my Pac Man fix, somebody in that bar had a quarter.

Now five year olds in bars are shot on sight due to a poorly written law that MADD got pushed through.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kkinnison: I am trying to stop my 5 year old kid from eating the cat


Alf has that record on lock.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Since it mentioned her parents, which one of her grandparents owned the publisher?

/or Guinness.


According to my interpretation, TFA said the only criteria is the book sells at least 1000 copies. So I'll get my infant child to write a book, pay 1000 strangers to buy the book, and take that record away.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Nirbo: Since it mentioned her parents, which one of her grandparents owned the publisher?

/or Guinness.

According to my interpretation, TFA said the only criteria is the book sells at least 1000 copies. So I'll get my infant child to write a book, pay 1000 strangers to buy the book, and take that record away.


Don't even have to go that. Just have your kid strew in some partisan bullshiat and I bet you can get CPAC to buy them to sit in a warehouse.

Worked for Don Jr.

/oh, you mean an ACTUAL 4 year old.
//your kids best work was before they quit cocaine
 
kabloink
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

skinink: What book can a five year old write? "Everybody Poops: Electric Doodaloo!"


It might have been a little deeper

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.