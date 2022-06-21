 Skip to content
(WWLP)   Yet another sad tale of someone confusing gummy edibles with gummy bears. The packaging is very deceiving but then again $20 seems like a steep price for candy   (wwlp.com) divider line
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I didn't know."
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"It's gummy, dammit!"
 
Nirbo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"They're artisanal"
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
silverfoxx1974
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The driver is a liar and stupid.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If he had a sweet tooth, he'd have eaten enough gummies to think he died.

He knew what he was doing.
 
Dirk Matter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Confused his general store gummies with his weed store gummies?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Haribo Sugar Free CBD Gummies. Which will hit first, the CBD or the bowel shaking remorse?
 
Dirk Matter
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dirk Matter: Confused his general store gummies with his weed store gummies?


Wait, somebody already said this
 
knbwhite
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Haribo Sugar Free CBD Gummies. Which will hit first, the CBD or the bowel shaking remorse?


Ha! My son in law accidentally ate a bunch of my daughter's vitamin gummies and paid for it on the shiatter.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sounds like he's lacking in English proficiency. Entirely possible he found the package and just ate them. I've eaten too many of those things before, wooo good times.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Another reminder that stupid people are everywhere and some drive busses.
 
Salmon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Let's swap his tic tacs with Viagra next.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Here in Washington state, even if you buy a bag of 10 or whatever, each edible is individually wrapped.

He didn't find anything odd about having to open each gummy bear individually?
 
0z79
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Haribo Sugar Free CBD Gummies. Which will hit first, the CBD or the bowel shaking remorse?


...Yes.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As precious as they are, dosage control is a real problem with edibles.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I make this same mistake almost every night.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

knbwhite: OkieDookie: Haribo Sugar Free CBD Gummies. Which will hit first, the CBD or the bowel shaking remorse?

Ha! My son in law accidentally ate a bunch of my daughter's vitamin gummies and paid for it on the shiatter.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Whatever, Otto. 
The Simpsons Homerpalooza (Peter Frampton)
Youtube YSLuaHGlF10
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Haribo Sugar Free CBD Gummies. Which will hit first, the CBD or the bowel shaking remorse?


He's going the distance...
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Meow
 
NINEv2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Haribo Sugar Free CBD Gummies. Which will hit first, the CBD or the bowel shaking remorse?


To assail him, impale him, with monster truck force?
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: OkieDookie: Haribo Sugar Free CBD Gummies. Which will hit first, the CBD or the bowel shaking remorse?

He's going the distance...


He's going for speeee...Zzzzzz
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: As precious as they are, dosage control is a real problem with edibles.


"what's a milligram?"

Fark user imageView Full Size

/doses, know them.
 
