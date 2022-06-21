 Skip to content
Summer is here Time to watch all our little plants grow big and strong, so we can kill them and eat their babies in a few months. Come indulge your murderous fantasies in your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday June 12, 2022
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Speaking of murdering plants, tomorrow is supposed to be 99+. Is it safe to plant flowers just before? Or should I just wait and keep them out of direct sun?
 
Fonty Usement [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
My first nasturtium!
Fark user imageView Full Size

I've always wanted nasturtiums.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Wendigogo: Speaking of murdering plants, tomorrow is supposed to be 99+. Is it safe to plant flowers just before? Or should I just wait and keep them out of direct sun?


Better to wait for a cooler, overcast day and plant them close to the evening. Water well! I usually fill the hole I've dug with water, let it drain a bit, then put the plant in and firm it in, then water again.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
So I found out what's been  eating my marigolds, while watering the plants I accidentally soaked a baby bunny.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Eat my seeds - I Triple Dog Dare You!

/It's a Castor Bean plant, and it's seeds are the source of Ricin.
 
Mudgen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Rosie has a flower.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Czechzican [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i should take a picture of one of my neighbour's gardens. roses, poppies, peonies, fox gloves, dahlias.. just..colour..
 
goatharper [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If this pic doesn't inspire murderous rage, you haven't lived with Canada thistles. Fortunately, this is an old pic.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

whatshisname: Wendigogo: Speaking of murdering plants, tomorrow is supposed to be 99+. Is it safe to plant flowers just before? Or should I just wait and keep them out of direct sun?

Better to wait for a cooler, overcast day and plant them close to the evening. Water well! I usually fill the hole I've dug with water, let it drain a bit, then put the plant in and firm it in, then water again.


Thank you! I will wait.
 
Czechzican [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

goatharper: [Fark user image 850x637]

If this pic doesn't inspire murderous rage, you haven't lived with Canada thistles. Fortunately, this is an old pic.


i spent a summer pulling that crap out of a 12 acre farm..
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The first tomato has made its appearance, I'm hopeful of the blueberries and strawberries.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The landscaping around the pond is coming along. Prairie Smoke and nettles off to the side. honeysuckle to hopefully climb the lattice

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
The biggest and bestest looks male. I haven't murdered it yet. I do have some females
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

goatharper: [Fark user image 850x637]

If this pic doesn't inspire murderous rage, you haven't lived with Canada thistles. Fortunately, this is an old pic.


Went to a greenhouse to get some flowers over the weekend. There were flowers there that look suspiciously like these. I highly doubt they were the same though.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
got some nice strawberries already - my daughter, myself, and at least one of the local chipmunks have been feasting on them. have to lop off the garlic scapes pretty soon. zucchini and cauliflower look great.

but otherwise - everything else has been slow and not looking good at all. we've had only a handful of hot days so far this season, and the peppers just don't want to do anything. the tomatoes are just blah. on a good year I can usually get my first ripe one starting the first week of July, but they're nowhere close yet. I tried some eggplant this year, and I don't think they're going to make it. cucumbers don't look great, the basil is slow, and there's a baby rabbit in the yard that my daughter thinks is so cute but it keeps eating the tops off of all of the dill. my friends that bug me for refrigerator pickles every year are going to be disappointed this summer.

it's supposed to be hotter for the next week or two on the east coast and hoping that's going to kickstart the garden. if not, the only thing I'll be eating this summer is zucchini and some dill-flavored rabbit stew
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
lovethosehandsathome.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

I Ate Shergar: [lovethosehandsathome.files.wordpress.com image 500x799]


I mulch with the bodies of my slain enemies.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

I Ate Shergar: [lovethosehandsathome.files.wordpress.com image 500x799]


This is an interesting way of looking at it- a kind of Mortal Combat Fatality: Weeds Edition. I just hate the weeds I'm pulling, which is generally motivation enough. Now my neighbor's going to get all weirded out when I yell, "FINISH HIM!"
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Torenia and Creeping Jenny were looking great, then on Saturday I woke up to the picture on the right.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


checked the feeder cam...

Fark user imageView Full Size


She also ate most of my violas. Weirdly she left all the Petunias and Calabrachoa alone, even though those are supposed to be very popular with deer. (and Torenia and Creeping Jenny are supposedly unpopular *shrug*)

I've sprayed everything with the hot pepper spray I use to keep cute rodent friends from digging in the mulch so hopefully that'll work. Haven't caught anyone on the camera again but it isn't like they come by every single night so I'm waiting to see what happens. I'd like to catch them trying again just to see how/if they react to the smell.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In happier plant news...

The Verbena has started flowering (had to cut it waaaay back from the way I purchased it so it'd stand up and not look silly)
Fark user imageView Full Size


The Harebell has started. Hard to get a decent photo of it, it's so thin and delicate that my phone doesn't want to focus on it properly.
Fark user imageView Full Size

And the sunflowers are growing super fast as per usual.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Managed to weed out most of the garden whilst the kid climbed the tree around the corner without upsetting the hip.

Vines on the side of the house have reached the gutter, so I'm thinking I ought to snip them near the base so they stop growing.
 
