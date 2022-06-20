 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Hole 7 is a par 5, 450 yards. The green is guarded with two bunkers, a water hazard, and a speeding Range Rover pursued by police cars   (wcvb.com) divider line
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sand trap's going to need a hell of a chip shot.

A car chase through a stupid golf course could only improve it.
 
Botkin of the Yard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would be a very short par 5
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boston's newsleader.  Coverage you can count on.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Look, it's 2022. You can get one of these on eBay for 99 cents to take some decent video of your adventures on the golf course.

Also:

We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Thank god it wasn't one of those ghastly Toyotas or *shiver* a RAM.

They really need to keep the riff raff out.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Thank god it wasn't one of those ghastly Toyotas or *shiver* a RAM.

They really need to keep the riff raff out.


We found Judge Smails' Fark account.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So what's the call on this if the police chase interferes with your ball, do you play it where it ends up of do you move it to where it was?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

grokca: So what's the call on this if the police chase interferes with your ball, do you play it where it ends up of do you move it to where it was?


Same with all cop rules, you play it where they lie.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
palelizard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Mulligan.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

grokca: So what's the call on this if the police chase interferes with your ball, do you play it where it ends up of do you move it to where it was?


Depends.  Winter rules say you can improve your lie.

/I have no idea what I'm talking about
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

grokca: So what's the call on this if the police chase interferes with your ball, do you play it where it ends up of do you move it to where it was?


