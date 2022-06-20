 Skip to content
(Twitter) Hero Worldwide team of doctors and nurses risk never seeing their own children again to make sure Ukraine children get a chance to live   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Drearyx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Now translate this reasoning to boots on the ground. K thx bye.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Drearyx: Now translate this reasoning to boots on the ground. K thx bye.


Um, no.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Drearyx: Now translate this reasoning to boots on the ground. K thx bye.

Um, no.


This.

Look, I'm upset they're braver and better looking than I am, but I'm... not sure where I'm going with this.

shiat, they're better focused too.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I saw this earlier.

I was born with a hole in my heart. A surgeon saved my life. I'm so proud of the doctors & nurses who risked their lives & had the patience to save this little girl. I hope she has the brightest future growing up.
 
Theeng
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Look to the helpers and support them, ignore and shun the warmongers.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wow.  Unbelievably dusty in here.  Be sure to donate if you can.
 
