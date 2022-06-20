 Skip to content
(KVUE Austin)   The slow drip of revelations of the police response to Robb Elementary School just keeps getting worse   (kvue.com)
99
    News, shot  
•       •       •

‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What the fark
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I'm not gonna confront the shooter, you confront the shooter"

"I'm not gonna confront him either. Let's let Mikey from ICE do it"

Mikey: "Eat lead, sucker!"
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This will also feed back into the pro-gun arguments. "See, you really can't rely on the police, so you need to have at least two guns on you at all times."
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe they should have found better training videos than the Keystone Kops.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
had to wait for their meth to kick in
 
cbuhler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This gets sadder every time something new comes out.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Still waiting for the announcement that police shot and killed at least one kid
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cbuhler: This gets sadder every time something new comes out.


sweet bleedin jeebus ain't that the truth.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At this point, the parents need to be looking at a class action suit against the Department. Jeebus Frist.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pig cops are only in a hurry if it's an unarmed black guy that they can shoot in the back.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Still waiting for the announcement that police shot and killed at least one kid


Possibly, but I would have thought that would have come out by now.

/Honestly, a "In the heat of the moment, while shooting at the shooter, a round fired by an officer hit a child" is something we'll probably get used to hearing.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 638x241]

"I'm not gonna confront the shooter, you confront the shooter"

"I'm not gonna confront him either. Let's let Mikey from ICE do it"

Mikey: "Eat lead, sucker!"


We should put CBP in charge of protecting schools and Uvalde PD in charge of stopping refugees.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Still waiting for the announcement that police shot and killed at least one kid


Under the circumstances, it wouldn't be surprising.

/ Fog of war and such
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: Maybe they should have found better training videos than the Keystone Kops.


Hey, give them a break. The guy had a gun, ya know!!!!!
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
have any of these negligent cops had then good sense to off themselves yet? that would be a good start.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The same cock goblins that will tell you adding laws to restrict gun ownership is pointless just passed a resolution stating they don't recognize Biden as president. This changes nothing in this state because 40% of it is crazy af and cares more about guns than kids.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Explain to me again why we need these assclowns around?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops were hesitant to go into the school because the Burger King Whoppers they were going to give him as a reward were running late by GrubHub.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Greg Abbott livid?
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buravirgil: Is Greg Abbott livid?


Yeah, he won't stand for this.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buravirgil: Is Greg Abbott livid?


He's so angry..He's sending ANGRY THOUGHTS and PRAYERS...
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops aren't there to get involved. They're used to showing up after shiat's gone down and taking statements.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never ever thought I would possibly support the whole "arm the teachers" thing.
Then came the Uvalde police. How about this: cops must turn over their guns to teachers when they get to an active school shooting.

\ and their salaries
\\ and their pensions
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: eurotrader: Still waiting for the announcement that police shot and killed at least one kid

Possibly, but I would have thought that would have come out by now.

/Honestly, a "In the heat of the moment, while shooting at the shooter, a round fired by an officer hit a child" is something we'll probably get used to hearing.


Maybe it's more than one.  "...a round fired by an officer hit a child" is not great, obviously, but it's light years ahead of "our officers simply pray n sprayed through the doorway and picked off between three and five children who were still alive at the time of entry."
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: Bootleg: eurotrader: Still waiting for the announcement that police shot and killed at least one kid

Possibly, but I would have thought that would have come out by now.

/Honestly, a "In the heat of the moment, while shooting at the shooter, a round fired by an officer hit a child" is something we'll probably get used to hearing.

Maybe it's more than one.  "...a round fired by an officer hit a child" is not great, obviously, but it's light years ahead of "our officers simply pray n sprayed through the doorway and picked off between three and five children who were still alive at the time of entry."


The way it's going, I'm wondering if the shooter actually shot any of the students.
 
vernonFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best part is when the Chief arrived on scene without his radio.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cbuhler: This gets sadder every time something new comes out.


When you remember the firefighter who rescued Baby Jessica a few hundred miles north of here in '87 ended up killing himself... I've been to Uvalde, it's a hella tiny town isolated in Southwest Texas, I'm figuring if any of those cowards had any honor they'd eat their guns on principle
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: This will also feed back into the pro-gun arguments. "See, you really can't rely on the police, so you need to have at least two guns on you at all times."


Then we should cut funds from cops and give them to teachers.
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: ArkPanda: This will also feed back into the pro-gun arguments. "See, you really can't rely on the police, so you need to have at least two guns on you at all times."

Then we should cut funds from cops and give them to teachers.


We should do that anyway.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police, like any other person, are afraid of being shot. So the problem is twofold. First, to find humans who are willing to put their lives on the line for strangers daily without hesitation. Second, to remove guns from the situation to remove the source of the fear.

So let's go tackle the easier of those first.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: The way it's going, I'm wondering if the shooter actually shot any of the students.



I know it's tinfoily, but I've been having the same thoughts.  Like it was a cop that went postal and Ramos was framed.

I have a sinking feeling in my stomach that we still have yet to reach the nadir of this horror show.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Still waiting for the announcement that police shot and killed at least one kid


And the subsequent announcement those police will be speakers at CPAC
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beth_lida
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: I never ever thought I would possibly support the whole "arm the teachers" thing.
Then came the Uvalde police. How about this: cops must turn over their guns to teachers when they get to an active school shooting.

\ and their salaries
\\ and their pensions


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget to back the blue for more farkups like this!
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's my hot take.

Shooter went into the Classroom and starts killing kids. The police shot the fark out of the area, hitting multiple hostages.

They "back off" to let the dust settle then send ICE in to neutralize the shooter.

Or they started the shooting.

I suspect we'll find out eventually.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing you can tell me about American cops surprises or shocks me now...nothing.  The American police are literally worse than the Gestapo or NKVD.
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: This will also feed back into the pro-gun arguments. "See, you really can't rely on the police, so you need to have at least two guns on you at all times."


Sadly, you're probably right. This was just wrong, like every other school and mass shooting. It's really time to buy back all of the battle rifles aside from those owners who have an FFL and submit to yearly evaluation. And I do , in fact , like to shoot. I rarely rock and roll.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Police, like any other person, are afraid of being shot. So the problem is twofold. First, to find humans who are willing to put their lives on the line for strangers daily without hesitation. Second, to remove guns from the situation to remove the source of the fear.

So let's go tackle the easier of those first.


If you're a cop and are afraid of getting shot, get a different job. You signed up for it.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Automated gun turrets in every classroom

Throw a spit ball at Jenny

BLAM BLAM BLAM BLAM

NOT ON MY WATCH KAIDEN
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beth_lida: wademh: I never ever thought I would possibly support the whole "arm the teachers" thing.
Then came the Uvalde police. How about this: cops must turn over their guns to teachers when they get to an active school shooting.

\ and their salaries
\\ and their pensions

[Fark user image image 425x425]


I know you might be posting that in jest, but, firearm safety should be taught. Not in that manner though.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Police, like any other person, are afraid of being shot. So the problem is twofold. First, to find humans who are willing to put their lives on the line for strangers daily without hesitation. Second, to remove guns from the situation to remove the source of the fear.

So let's go tackle the easier of those first.


I'm sorry but I outright reject the notion that we should accept 'but I was scared' as an excuse from a cop.

We live in a country where lots of people still alive were ordered to join the military. 18 year olds without the benefit of years of training. What'd they get...four months before they could be fighting on the front?

The United States military codes of justice define cowardice in combat as a crime punishable by death (note the phrase "shot at dawn").

We have the solution. Our military is very good at it. "Don't go in, you die. Go in, you might live"

Cops face the choice between "Don't go in, get paid the same, Go in and maybe die"
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: At this point, the parents need to be looking at a class action suit against the Department. Jeebus Frist.


Unfortunately, police do not have any obligation to protect you (unless you are in their direct custody).

So they have nothing to sue over.
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Police care about one thing: convictions.  They are not interested in any situation that doesn't directly lead to a perp getting arrested and convicted.

School shooters are very rarely taken alive so there's very little incentive for them to do anything but wait for it to kill itself or to suicide by cop, which is their favorite job perk.

Police have zero interest in your safety.
 
Daer21
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

alienated: beth_lida: wademh: I never ever thought I would possibly support the whole "arm the teachers" thing.
Then came the Uvalde police. How about this: cops must turn over their guns to teachers when they get to an active school shooting.

\ and their salaries
\\ and their pensions

[Fark user image image 425x425]

I know you might be posting that in jest, but, firearm safety should be taught. Not in that manner though.


You are correct. School shootings are horrifying but quite rare. Accidental deaths by children getting guns are about 100x more common.
 
wage0048
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The cops were co-conspirators. It's the only conclusion that makes sense.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How sadly not surprising.
 
