 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   100-year-old Texas church burns to the ground -- except for a single cross that's left standing in amongst the smoldering ruin. Which is obviously a sign that...um...God hated that particular church but liked that cross? I guess? Just give it to him   (npr.org) divider line
32
    More: Strange, Firefighting, Firefighter, Fort Worth, Texas, Extreme temperatures, Lanita Smith, lone cross, happy time, wife of the Balsora Baptist Church  
•       •       •

384 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jun 2022 at 11:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Soooo Metal ... or some very burn-resistant wood, like rosewood, perhaps?
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Testing our faith.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sprinkler systems are the work of Satan.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Reminds me of the Why is Jesus Wearing a Cross meme for some reason.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dionysusaur: Soooo Metal ... or some very burn-resistant wood, like rosewood, perhaps?


I'm reminded of the time my father was sawing up some old fenceposts from his farm, to use in his wood stove. It smelt amazing - turned out to be rosewood. It still burnt.

Then there was the time he found a teak fencepost. Burnt so hot it destroyed his home-made chimney.

The farm was situated on what used to be a rainforest in northern NSW (near Bangalow). I guess the farmer didn't care what the trees were after he cut them down. They were just wood to him.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Reminds me of the Why is Jesus Wearing a Cross meme for some reason.

[Fark user image image 544x537]


That's some farked up shiat right there.

That whole religion is sickly fetishizing crucifixion.

That's some serial killer loony shiat.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Garza and the Supermutants: Reminds me of the Why is Jesus Wearing a Cross meme for some reason.

[Fark user image image 544x537]

That's some farked up shiat right there.

That whole religion is sickly fetishizing crucifixion.

That's some serial killer loony shiat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reverse KKK?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
craigzy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lower-case "t"? t....t...time...to...leave?
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "We're just, we're just going to be anxious to see what God has planned for us."

What if 'God' has a 2-20 stint planned for one or more of your parishioners? You cool with that, or is that why you're anxious?
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Garza and the Supermutants: Reminds me of the Why is Jesus Wearing a Cross meme for some reason.

[Fark user image image 544x537]

That's some farked up shiat right there.

That whole religion is sickly fetishizing crucifixion.

That's some serial killer loony shiat.


If Jesus had died for our sins in the 1950s, people would be wearing electric chair necklaces.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Garza and the Supermutants: Reminds me of the Why is Jesus Wearing a Cross meme for some reason.

[Fark user image image 544x537]

That's some farked up shiat right there.

That whole religion is sickly fetishizing crucifixion.

That's some serial killer loony shiat.


Reminds me of Bill Hicks' bit comparing Chistians to followers of JFK. It'd be like if they started wearing little rifles around their necks.

Christians are psychotic.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: vudukungfu: Garza and the Supermutants: Reminds me of the Why is Jesus Wearing a Cross meme for some reason.

[Fark user image image 544x537]

That's some farked up shiat right there.

That whole religion is sickly fetishizing crucifixion.

That's some serial killer loony shiat.

If Jesus had died for our sins in the 1950s, people would be wearing electric chair necklaces.


/goes to the mall and buys fake iced-out assault rifle chain

Preparing for the 2000s Jesus!
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Sprinkler systems are the work of Satan.


Reminded me of this.
https://bigthink.com/the-past/benjamin-franklin-lightning-rod/
 
Beepsolopolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are the odds that a building built mostly of cross beams leave evidence of the construction when burned?
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: vudukungfu: Garza and the Supermutants: Reminds me of the Why is Jesus Wearing a Cross meme for some reason.

[Fark user image image 544x537]

That's some farked up shiat right there.

That whole religion is sickly fetishizing crucifixion.

That's some serial killer loony shiat.

If Jesus had died for our sins in the 1950s, people would be wearing electric chair necklaces.


Wait, are we not supposed to be wearing electric chair necklaces?  Someone could have told me a little sooner!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've zoomed in on something that seems important in the smoke.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Praise be to the King of Friday!
 
minorshan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: vudukungfu: Garza and the Supermutants: Reminds me of the Why is Jesus Wearing a Cross meme for some reason.

[Fark user image image 544x537]

That's some farked up shiat right there.

That whole religion is sickly fetishizing crucifixion.

That's some serial killer loony shiat.

If Jesus had died for our sins in the 1950s, people would be wearing electric chair necklaces.


If Jesus died for our sins, and I never sin, then he'd have died for nothing.

That's why I sin I'm doing the Lord's work.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK so I just done read TFA, and encountered this nugget:

The church, parts of which Smith said were roughly 100 years old, was completely destroyed except for a lone cross in the sanctuary seen standing among the smoke and ruin.

"It showed us that God is there, God is there and he's going to get us through," Smith told NPR, crying. "[The cross was] used for the members to put their prayer request on. They would, we would write their prayer request on the tags, and they would hang them on the cross. And so we were able to see what different prayer requests we had."

The fire department responded to the scene; no one was killed in the fire but a few firefighters suffered minor injuries, Smith said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, she said.

So God loves wood, but thinks that minor injuries to firefighters are OK.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Church burns down, there is a cross in the rubble. "Oh that's a sign God loves us!" People always say that after a disaster.  God just burned down your mother farking church. You think he loves you? "Totes my bad. Here's a cross to say I'm sorry."

No. Those aren't signs God cares. They are calling cards. God is a psychotic killer and he's marking his attacks so you'd know it was him. He wants you to know. He wants you to know he wants you to know.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...their house of worship had caught fire during a remodel, she told NPR on Monday.
The contractors had taken a lunch break after working on the roof when they returned to a fire.

The cause will forever remain a mystery.

"[The cross was] used for the members to put their prayer request on. They would, we would write their prayer request on the tags, and they would hang them on the cross. And so we were able to see what different prayer requests we had."

It was obviously something the contractors did but if you want to go that route then maybe somebody's prayer request was for the church to burn down.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Sprinkler systems are the work of Satan.


Came here to find out if it was a white church that thinks fire codes are against god, or a Black Church that the local whites thought was against god.

Guess I found my answer.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: OK so I just done read TFA, and encountered this nugget:

The church, parts of which Smith said were roughly 100 years old, was completely destroyed except for a lone cross in the sanctuary seen standing among the smoke and ruin.

"It showed us that God is there, God is there and he's going to get us through," Smith told NPR, crying. "[The cross was] used for the members to put their prayer request on. They would, we would write their prayer request on the tags, and they would hang them on the cross. And so we were able to see what different prayer requests we had."

The fire department responded to the scene; no one was killed in the fire but a few firefighters suffered minor injuries, Smith said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, she said.

So God loves wood, but thinks that minor injuries to firefighters are OK.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯


That's nothing, god makes kids die of farking cancer. He's a psychopath.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Michael! Come look at this. This church here in Tejas blows."

"Yeah. Yes. Excellent judgment as usual sir."

"How can I send the clearest possible message that it's cool to worship ME, but I hate this particular church because they're f*cking it up?"

"I mean, the cross is a symbol of Christia--

"I hate that."

"Yeah, I'm just saying, there's one in there...."

"Yeah, yeah, I get it. Here goes."

"Uh... so.... they, um, think it's a sign that you love them and are going to get them through this."

"Oh really. Aight. Bring me a jar of pestilence."
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: ...their house of worship had caught fire during a remodel, she told NPR on Monday.
The contractors had taken a lunch break after working on the roof when they returned to a fire.

The cause will forever remain a mystery.


Reminds me of this time an acquaintance had his house repainted and one of the guys who was removing the old paint went for lunch and left a blowtorch going on the back porch. He also returned to a fire.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Church burns down, there is a cross in the rubble. "Oh that's a sign God loves us!" People always say that after a disaster.  God just burned down your mother farking church. You think he loves you? "Totes my bad. Here's a cross to say I'm sorry."

No. Those aren't signs God cares. They are calling cards. God is a psychotic killer and he's marking his attacks so you'd know it was him. He wants you to know. He wants you to know he wants you to know.


It's a sign that God remembers what humanity did to his kid and is pissed off about it.
 
Avery614
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I mean if I were trying to write the rest of their fantasy novel....

"......Over 2000 years had passed since the masses had murdered their savior. Since His death, they have perverted His teachings beyond what any of the original 12 would ever recognize, often using the Word to justify the persecution of the most marginalized and vulnerable, those He always sought to protect. The most debased of His followers have not just twisted his teachings to suite their own ends.  They often split into warring factions, murdering one another as well as innocents in their pursuit of wealth and political power......

Thomas stepped up to the church and clapped his hands. In moments, all but the cross, in its usual place of prominence behind the altar, was ablaze. Certainly this one church would not drive the message home but soon it would be unmistakable as one after another they will burn until the message isunderstood; The church - all of the organization and hierarchy of every religion needed to burn down, leaving only the cross - faith, before people could even begin to understand how to "love their neighbor as they would themselves....." Just like before "religion" was what needed to go before people could even begin to understand faith. Thomas began to jog to the train station; "hopefully Yesh can pull it off this time before he gets himself killed again," he muttered anxiously. ****

Peter stepped up to the church and clapped his hands....
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.