(NBC Montana)   Opioid stealing nurse must be a real pain the ass   (nbcmontana.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Butte nurse, opiates  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Anaconda, Butte

Don't want none, unless buns.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She's kind of cute in an "I'll cut your dick off and mail it to your mother" type way.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spleef420
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My inner child saw "butte nurse" and just couldn't read any further.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There's got to be a better way to say that.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Butt Nurses On Pills is the name of my ______.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Butt Nurses On Pills is the name of my ______.


Dream woman?
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Butt Nurses On Pills is the name of my ______.


Breakfast cereal?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't begrudge people making a few bucks on the side but I TFA. She didn't just steal them from the storeroom, she took them from patients who needed them. That's not cool. Too bad, Kitten, we could have been something.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Butt Nurses On Pills is the name of my ______.


Mumblebutt
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'd  Harbor her
 
