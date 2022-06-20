 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Russia is currently pulling off a massive art heist in Ukraine. Not so good bonus: they're also destroying millions in valuable art while bombing everything   (yahoo.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russian is a criminal terrorist organization so stealing, raping and looting is what they do
 
mrparks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Who did not see that coming.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How not surprising.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Russian is a criminal terrorist organization so stealing, raping and looting is what they do


Just give it time, and they'll have a corporate merger with Trump Co.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I still don't understand why we are too pussy to fight them directly.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

W_Scarlet: I still don't understand why we are too pussy to fight them directly.


Because Putin is farking crazy enough to attempt to get his nukes off of their launch pads. You want to be the one to call that bluff?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well generally when you genocide a country, you destroy its culture and art soooo.....

(Sorry: "special operation" a country)
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"We have museum buildings destroyed, with all collections turned into ashes-it's quite a barbaric situation,"

So they're making art more rare and valuable.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
History repeating. They found something like 5300 or 5500 crates of Jewish artifacts and artwork stolen by the nazis hidden in Castle Neuschwanstein.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Should have stored their art on the blockchain if they didn't want it getting funged by the Russians.  Who's the dumbass now?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Petey4335: W_Scarlet: I still don't understand why we are too pussy to fight them directly.

Because Putin is farking crazy enough to attempt to get his nukes off of their launch pads. You want to be the one to call that bluff?


The bluff has already been called 800 billion times.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Well generally when you genocide a country, you destroy its culture and art soooo.....

(Sorry: "special operation" a country)


Yeah they should have just called it special operation abortions and torn down historical monuments. It really is the best method of erasing history.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Petey4335: W_Scarlet: I still don't understand why we are too pussy to fight them directly.

Because Putin is farking crazy enough to attempt to get his nukes off of their launch pads. You want to be the one to call that bluff?


It's not about being crazy. Perfectly sane and rational people with nukes can end up unleashing a nuclear war through a series of escalations and brinksmanship plays.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I mean, to be fair, seeing art made by human beings is probably amazing to a Russian.

Have you seen what passes for art or artistic to Russians? Let's just say it makes Trump's decorating style look demure. They are literally the trailer trashiest of trailer trash people.
 
alienated
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: hardinparamedic: Well generally when you genocide a country, you destroy its culture and art soooo.....

(Sorry: "special operation" a country)

Yeah they should have just called it special operation abortions and torn down historical monuments. It really is the best method of erasing history.


Quizzical dog.jpg or whar bbbgrrrrbbbldog.jpg ?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Russia always whines about someone stole all the valuable amber (pine resin) that decorated a room in the St. Petersburg palace.  They have whined for about 75 years.  Baldrick and his prized Turnip have more sympathy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Since they're stealing real art it's quite suspicious that their looted palace was an inside job.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Somebody defrost Bill Murray's body. He and George Clooney have a new mission.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
ALL Russian invasions over the past couple of decades has been to maintain their gas lines or Europe or prevent strong gas competition. 

Donbas and Crimea have massive amounts of gas and Russia has taken them. 

I don't know why Europe lets this happen, they let it happen to their own detriment - they are more beholden to Russia's Oil and Gas than ever with Ukraine being taken. 

Spineless farks.
 
alienated
‘’ 1 minute ago  

neongoats: I mean, to be fair, seeing art made by human beings is probably amazing to a Russian.

Have you seen what passes for art or artistic to Russians? Let's just say it makes Trump's decorating style look demure. They are literally the trailer trashiest of trailer trash people.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
