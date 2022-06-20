 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Ewan McTeagle elated as "Animal Farm" will be translated into Scots; can ye spare a wee bob?   (bbc.com) divider line
10
    More: Amusing, Scotland, Scots language, English language, Literature, superb rendering of the book, Thomas Clark, Book, United Kingdom  
•       •       •

105 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jun 2022 at 9:55 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
h2ogate [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can I have fifty pounds
To mend the shed?
 
Last of the Crazy People [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Translated by Irvine Welsh?

"That radge coont Jones ay the Manor Farm farkin' locked up the hen-house o'er night, likesay, but 'es too blootered ta remember tha farkin' pop-holes. Ah telt ya ta mind the farkin' pop-holes ya doss coont! Wi tha light fi tha lantern dancin' fi side ta side, likes, he lurches across tha yard, kicked oof haes boots, drew hisself ay last gless ah pish fi tha barrel down in tha scullery n' went up ta bed ta join that snoring slag Mrs. Jones."

farkin' Orwell's one ay those well schooled coonts, eh?


/Wait, the Fark filter's Scottish?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can read What's Twenty Quid To The Bloody Midland Bank? without crying then you don't have a soul.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I translated it into scotch back in university.
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh, give to me a shillin' for some fags and I'll pay yet back on Thursday, but if you can wait till Saturday I'm expecting a divvy from the Harpenden Building Society.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Next, please translate into Pig-Latin.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I had this plan where we translate Atlas Shrugged into Chinese, Korea, and Russia, then we parachute balefuls of copies of it into those countries until a generation of libertarians rise up to ruin their economies.
 
alienated
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Now do it in proper Doric
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Printing it in Welsh would lead to a worldwide paper shortage.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.