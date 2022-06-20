 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   US puts in bid to host 2027 World's Fair, hoping to out-compete tropical islands and snowy mountains with... a mall in Minnesota   (yrtnews.com) divider line
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a soundtrack featuring Bob Dylan and Lizzo...

I can hear the pitch now...

♫ Come mothers and fathers
Throughout the land
And don't criticize
What you can't understand
Your sons and your daughters
Are beyond your command♫

...fading into...

♫ Remember that gooey gooey you took
and said "ooh wee, ooh wee"
I need two or two-eee of these
for my baby boo-ee ooo-ee
Talking like boobies
you got a nice pair like some boobies
And you high off that doobie doobie
with your Mystery Machine♫
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Minnesota takes on the Thai island of Phuket...

Minnesota wins by default?
 
Warmachine999
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was going to make a "Must be Biden's big idea of something to distract the public from.....whatever" joke/slash comment, but I couldn't think of anything to make it funny.  So, make a joke, laugh about it, and move on.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Come for the hotdish, stay because the police killed you.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And my car keeps falling off its blocks.
 
positronica
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I run an escape room business located inside an entertainment complex right next to where the Expo will be held if Minnesota wins the bid.  Even though it's probably a long shot, we're really hoping Minnesota wins it, since 20 million guests in the area would be great for the business.  /csb
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They still do those?
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Come for the hotdish, stay because the police killed you.


You are only at risk from the MPD if you are black, white, other, male or female.

Seriously, though, they make a good argument for the lack of bias in policing.  They are willing to kill unarmed people of any gender or race.  Truly progressive
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
People of Minnesota - it's a graft proposal, with the people proposing it getting a bigger percentage than the state will ever recoup.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As long as there are life-size dinosaurs, I'm good with it. I know a great company in Minnesota that can make them, too!
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Visit the US?! Are you farking mad.
 
Reverborama
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Thankfully I live juuuuusssst far enough away from the site that I can enjoy or avoid it depending on how the whole thing unfolds.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

positronica: I run an escape room business located inside an entertainment complex right next to where the Expo will be held if Minnesota wins the bid.  Even though it's probably a long shot, we're really hoping Minnesota wins it, since 20 million guests in the area would be great for the business.  /csb


Do you win by escaping Minnesota?

/kidding, beautiful state

The only time I've been to MoA I had lunch with a friend and ended up having far too many margaritas and passed out at the hotel by 4. Missed out on a Rhymesayers show. Still salty about that.

//stuffed face with Ikea meatballs the next day
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Have some great memories of the one Knoxville, TN from when I was 7 years old.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Warmachine999: I was going to make a "Must be Biden's big idea of something to distract the public from.....whatever" joke/slash comment, but I couldn't think of anything to make it funny.  So, make a joke, laugh about it, and move on.


I'm sure there was something, but it fell off the news cycle.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
static.simpsonswiki.comView Full Size
 
threnodyj
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: People of Minnesota - it's a graft proposal, with the people proposing it getting a bigger percentage than the state will ever recoup.


But I want like a cool thing like a space needle or something!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: They still do those?


I was thinking the same thing
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I admit I'm a bit surprised that the World's fair is still a thing. Haven't been to one since New York's in 1964.  Very cool thing for a 12 yo from the Midwest. I remember the Picturephone and the Lincoln Audio-Animatronic. Saw the latter again in Disneyland decades later.

But Minnesota?  I'll pass. I don't think my wife ever went to a World's Fair, she was only five* for the Spokane one.

*Yeah, she's young enough to be my daughter, but it was her idea to get married so I'd have health insurance, as I was retired and too young for Medicare.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Still can't beat Expo 67
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  

maxandgrinch: People of Minnesota - it's a graft proposal, with the people proposing it getting a bigger percentage than the state will ever recoup.


Ah that makes more sense. I'm gonna go pitch to the San Diego city council my idea to use the elephants from the safari park to cross the Alps and sack Rome. For the glory of San Diego! Here's my proposal, give me a million dollars!
 
