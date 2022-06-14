 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   LIBERTY, LIBERTY, LIIIIII-BERTY Doug and Limu Emu seen in their off-hours   (cnn.com) divider line
29
    More: Cool, CNN, CNN Video, Extreme weather, Weather, Texas man's TikTok videos, Australia, pet emu, Turner Broadcasting System  
•       •       •

1194 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jun 2022 at 6:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those spots are annoying but I gotta say they have top-teir CG work.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, it was mildly amusing but I lost it when the noodle hat came out.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does a Boston Company use a statute of livery as their symbol? Because you won't call a Masshole for assurance.
 
Zeroth Law
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Those spots are annoying but I gotta say they have top-teir CG work.


It contrasts with the terrible greenscreen background of the Statue of Liberty in their shorter spots. Seriously the janky lighting is so obvious.
 
hoyt clagwell [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was hoping for THIS Emu:
Rod Hull And Emu - Rod Teaches Emu How To Fly
Youtube ilKb0yUBf2o
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weaponizing noodles. Man has done this since the dawn of, well...man.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate, hate those commercials.  I will never do business with their company for the endless dorky ads.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Those spots are annoying but I gotta say they have top-teir CG work.


Ok, you got the CG part right. However:

Not interesting: emus are neither cute nor interesting. They peck at things and won a war in Australia. That's it.

Not funny: Doug really liked the video for Sabotage. And that's his entire personality. Mind you, the Beastie Boys actually have a personality. And they are only 2/3 of what they were.

Not informative: Any moderately respectable (yes I know) Insurance companies will only charge you for what you need. This is nothing out of the ordinary.

Not interesting: what tells me more about Liberty Mutual than a man dressed as a cell phone diving into a pool of rice?

Gross: seriously, emu are filthy ugly things that have less appeal then that one woman's car... Brad. I liked Brad.
 
fngoofy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Why does a Boston Company use a statute of livery as their symbol? Because you won't call a Masshole for assurance.


Not sure if serious...
 
Earl Green [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Those commercials are horrible and the thought of keeping a dinosaur that attacks you in your own yard as a "pet" is horrible too.

Horrible.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
There are no words to describe how annoying those Limu and Doug commercials are. *breaks out German dictionary*
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The commercials are annoying but they must be working because they persist.  This observation helps explain a great deal about the American culture.

Also, the person who translated LIberty MUtual into LIMU into EMU is now probably a millionaire.  This observation also helps explain a great deal about the American culture.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: The commercials are annoying but they must be working because they persist.  This observation helps explain a great deal about the American culture.

Also, the person who translated LIberty MUtual into LIMU into EMU is now probably a millionaire.  This observation also helps explain a great deal about the American culture.


I don't know. The McDLT is a very well known ad campaign for something that flopped hard.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The wife seems very creative with use of available materials; the emu vest made of socks, the noodle hat.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
There seems to be a rule that the more boring the product, the more over the top their commercials have to be.  And insurance is a really boring product.  So you have Shaq pitching auto insurance while being abused by various people, small green talking animals that sound like the name of the insurer, loud talking women wearing a clown's worth of makeup, and Emu and Doug.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fngoofy: wildcardjack: Why does a Boston Company use a statute of livery as their symbol? Because you won't call a Masshole for assurance.

Not sure if serious...


Keyboards are for chumps; real internet heroes dictate posts into their phones while standing in line to buy a new phone, now.
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: The wife seems very creative with use of available materials; the emu vest made of socks, the noodle hat.


Jesus, my mind goes to really disturbing places far too quickly in emu-related threads.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: Herb Utsmelz: Those spots are annoying but I gotta say they have top-teir CG work.

Ok, you got the CG part right. However:

Not interesting: emus are neither cute nor interesting. They peck at things and won a war in Australia. That's it.

Not funny: Doug really liked the video for Sabotage. And that's his entire personality. Mind you, the Beastie Boys actually have a personality. And they are only 2/3 of what they were.

Not informative: Any moderately respectable (yes I know) Insurance companies will only charge you for what you need. This is nothing out of the ordinary.

Not interesting: what tells me more about Liberty Mutual than a man dressed as a cell phone diving into a pool of rice?

Gross: seriously, emu are filthy ugly things that have less appeal then that one woman's car... Brad. I liked Brad.


#3 bugs the fark out of me. They're all but lying by implying that only they do it. Kinda surprised that more insurance companies haven't felt compelled to advertise it. The current status is the insurance equivalent of:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is not an ad on Fark.
 
FatherDale
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: I hate, hate those commercials.  I will never do business with their company for the endless dorky ads.


On the plus side, they are blessedly short.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'd be willing to put up with years of more limu emu commercials if it was the tradeoff for Progressive Flo to go away today.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: I hate, hate those commercials.  I will never do business with their company for the endless dorky ads.


I would seriously consider buying insurance from anyone who makes fun of their ads. They're not funny, they're repetitive, they're too frequent, and I've already done a whole post about how misleading they are,
 
lizyrd
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Those spots are annoying but I gotta say they have top-teir CG work.


Liberty Mutual has, through their ad campaigns, achieved step 1 - I'm fully aware of their presence in the market. However, their ads are so annoying that they bombed step 2 - I will never purchase a service from them. The amount of irritation all their campaigns generates in me borders on the irrational. The early, more serious statue spots - where the vapid airhead complains that her rates were hiked after hitting another car "hey insurance companies, newsflash: nobody's perfect."  Or the smarmy fark who didn't understand what coverage he bought, "no, i picked the wrong insurance company" with his shiateating grin. Then the newer, stupider statue spots - wet teddy bears, and that DJ remixing their jingle.

But the emu spots take the cake. Everything about them that's intended to be funny is just grating to me. The tired "twist-on-buddy-cop-with-animal" trope. The really tired trope of someone who takes their mundane job as a solemn duty while everyone looks at him funny including coworkers. The sensible-Black-woman-with-an-attitude-boss trope, exasperated with his earnest white guy foolishness - "we are not getting you a helicopter." His stupid stubble, his stupid 70s car with the stupid blue rotator light on top. It enrages me, and I don't care if Liberty Mutual could cut my premiums in half. Not one fraction of a penny of mine is going to their advertising budget to help them torture me further.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Snort: This is not an ad on Fark.


Must not be.  If you post that in one of the really suspect ones (like the daily "Look at this wacky house on Zillow(tm), and also feel free to browse all your other local listings on Zillow(tm)" thread), your post gets instantly deleted by a triggered mod for threadjacking, or slander, or offending paying advertisers or somesuch.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lizyrd: Herb Utsmelz: Those spots are annoying but I gotta say they have top-teir CG work.

Liberty Mutual has, through their ad campaigns, achieved step 1 - I'm fully aware of their presence in the market. However, their ads are so annoying that they bombed step 2 - I will never purchase a service from them. The amount of irritation all their campaigns generates in me borders on the irrational. The early, more serious statue spots - where the vapid airhead complains that her rates were hiked after hitting another car "hey insurance companies, newsflash: nobody's perfect."  Or the smarmy fark who didn't understand what coverage he bought, "no, i picked the wrong insurance company" with his shiateating grin. Then the newer, stupider statue spots - wet teddy bears, and that DJ remixing their jingle.

But the emu spots take the cake. Everything about them that's intended to be funny is just grating to me. The tired "twist-on-buddy-cop-with-animal" trope. The really tired trope of someone who takes their mundane job as a solemn duty while everyone looks at him funny including coworkers. The sensible-Black-woman-with-an-attitude-boss trope, exasperated with his earnest white guy foolishness - "we are not getting you a helicopter." His stupid stubble, his stupid 70s car with the stupid blue rotator light on top. It enrages me, and I don't care if Liberty Mutual could cut my premiums in half. Not one fraction of a penny of mine is going to their advertising budget to help them torture me further.


Sadly, studies have shown that people like you and me who would avoid a product they really hated the ads for are deeply in the minority. Most people buy by brand recognition first and foremost. Even if they hated the ads, they'd still buy the product out of name recognition.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fireproof: lizyrd: Herb Utsmelz: Those spots are annoying but I gotta say they have top-teir CG work.

Liberty Mutual has, through their ad campaigns, achieved step 1 - I'm fully aware of their presence in the market. However, their ads are so annoying that they bombed step 2 - I will never purchase a service from them. The amount of irritation all their campaigns generates in me borders on the irrational. The early, more serious statue spots - where the vapid airhead complains that her rates were hiked after hitting another car "hey insurance companies, newsflash: nobody's perfect."  Or the smarmy fark who didn't understand what coverage he bought, "no, i picked the wrong insurance company" with his shiateating grin. Then the newer, stupider statue spots - wet teddy bears, and that DJ remixing their jingle.

But the emu spots take the cake. Everything about them that's intended to be funny is just grating to me. The tired "twist-on-buddy-cop-with-animal" trope. The really tired trope of someone who takes their mundane job as a solemn duty while everyone looks at him funny including coworkers. The sensible-Black-woman-with-an-attitude-boss trope, exasperated with his earnest white guy foolishness - "we are not getting you a helicopter." His stupid stubble, his stupid 70s car with the stupid blue rotator light on top. It enrages me, and I don't care if Liberty Mutual could cut my premiums in half. Not one fraction of a penny of mine is going to their advertising budget to help them torture me further.

Sadly, studies have shown that people like you and me who would avoid a product they really hated the ads for are deeply in the minority. Most people buy by brand recognition first and foremost. Even if they hated the ads, they'd still buy the product out of name recognition.


Even New Coke?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: Fireproof: lizyrd: Herb Utsmelz: Those spots are annoying but I gotta say they have top-teir CG work.

Liberty Mutual has, through their ad campaigns, achieved step 1 - I'm fully aware of their presence in the market. However, their ads are so annoying that they bombed step 2 - I will never purchase a service from them. The amount of irritation all their campaigns generates in me borders on the irrational. The early, more serious statue spots - where the vapid airhead complains that her rates were hiked after hitting another car "hey insurance companies, newsflash: nobody's perfect."  Or the smarmy fark who didn't understand what coverage he bought, "no, i picked the wrong insurance company" with his shiateating grin. Then the newer, stupider statue spots - wet teddy bears, and that DJ remixing their jingle.

But the emu spots take the cake. Everything about them that's intended to be funny is just grating to me. The tired "twist-on-buddy-cop-with-animal" trope. The really tired trope of someone who takes their mundane job as a solemn duty while everyone looks at him funny including coworkers. The sensible-Black-woman-with-an-attitude-boss trope, exasperated with his earnest white guy foolishness - "we are not getting you a helicopter." His stupid stubble, his stupid 70s car with the stupid blue rotator light on top. It enrages me, and I don't care if Liberty Mutual could cut my premiums in half. Not one fraction of a penny of mine is going to their advertising budget to help them torture me further.

Sadly, studies have shown that people like you and me who would avoid a product they really hated the ads for are deeply in the minority. Most people buy by brand recognition first and foremost. Even if they hated the ads, they'd still buy the product out of name recognition.

Even New Coke?


Did they have shiatty ads? I was born around the time that debuted. Everything I've heard was about how the soda itself sucked and everyone missed old Coke.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
MAN WALKS HIS EMU DOWN THE STREET
Youtube ZdUoZJvdipA
emus are arseholes
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Jeanne Moos is a National Treasure.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.