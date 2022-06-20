 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Examiner)   Pope Francis' knee is so painful he's probably going to resign. Lighten up, Francis   (washingtonexaminer.com) divider line
43
    More: Interesting, Pope, Pope Francis, Vatican City, Resignation rumors, Pope Benedict XVI, world's attention, wake of a series of unusual activities, Catholic Church  
•       •       •

705 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jun 2022 at 8:05 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If only he had a connection to get some sort of magical relief to his physical situation....
 
migueldelascervezas
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So, three popes then?
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

migueldelascervezas: So, three popes then?


no, R2D2
 
The Duck of Death
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Thoughts and prayers.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Article by Luke Gentile.    It's a follow up on his piece from just two days ago that gas prices would fall within the week.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

migueldelascervezas: So, three popes then?


I was just thinking that.  Ratzinger the Enabler's still very much alive.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hopefully, Franky stacked the College of Cardinals with some Jesuit loyalists or some gay hating asshole from Italy will be the next pope.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: If only he had a connection to get some sort of magical relief to his physical situation....


You do realize Francis is a Jesuit, right?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You let one farker retire and now they're all going to be whiny babies.

You want a pope union? Because this is how you get a pope union.

Better start breaking legs Cardinals.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Quitter. What's with these Popes all of a sudden? I remember when they served for months after they had died!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'll wait and see before offering a comment.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I hear that Benny Hinn fella can help out with things like this.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I thought that was a lifetime position.  Huh, that must've changed over the years.  At least we're not conducting wars to decide who is Pope anymore.
 
bsmz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mr. Shabooboo: If only he had a connection to get some sort of magical relief to his physical situation....

Petey4335:You do realize Francis is a Jesuit, right?

I don't get it. If the problem is that Francis' knee hurts or some other undisclosed health problem, how is it relevant whether he is a Jesuit instead of some other sort of Catholic?

My best guesses are that you are implying that Jesuits don't do petitionary prayer, or maybe you copied from the wrong comment and you meant to copy from the comment that mentioned Jesuits instead.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Washington Examiner?

Sounds like right wing Catholic fan fiction.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: migueldelascervezas: So, three popes then?

I was just thinking that.  Ratzinger the Enabler's still very much alive.


Two popes can coexist, but If you get three popes, one will flip to an anti-pope orientation and immediately annihilate with one of the popes, leaving you with one pope and a quantiff fluctuation. If you make enough popes in a controlled environment you can generate a small amount of energy this way. I have proposed a propulsion system to NASA based on this principle and expect to hear back any day now.
 
Sleeper_agent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Rather than operate, I'll resign,"

That fits with my personal rule of "never get elective surgery". 85 year olds especially.
 
i_hate_your_god
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Comic Book Guy: migueldelascervezas: So, three popes then?

I was just thinking that.  Ratzinger the Enabler's still very much alive.

Two popes can coexist, but If you get three popes, one will flip to an anti-pope orientation and immediately annihilate with one of the popes, leaving you with one pope and a quantiff fluctuation. If you make enough popes in a controlled environment you can generate a small amount of energy this way. I have proposed a propulsion system to NASA based on this principle and expect to hear back any day now.


I said Quantiff Fluctuation, not Pontif Fluctuaition!
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So he isn't following the Mother Theresa thing about dying in pain while doing your chores brings you closer to god?
 
i_hate_your_god
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

i_hate_your_god: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Comic Book Guy: migueldelascervezas: So, three popes then?

I was just thinking that.  Ratzinger the Enabler's still very much alive.

Two popes can coexist, but If you get three popes, one will flip to an anti-pope orientation and immediately annihilate with one of the popes, leaving you with one pope and a quantiff fluctuation. If you make enough popes in a controlled environment you can generate a small amount of energy this way. I have proposed a propulsion system to NASA based on this principle and expect to hear back any day now.

I said Quantiff Fluctuation, not Pontif Fluctuaition!


Were those plumbers supposed to be here tonight?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Comic Book Guy: migueldelascervezas: So, three popes then?

I was just thinking that.  Ratzinger the Enabler's still very much alive.

Two popes can coexist, but If you get three popes, one will flip to an anti-pope orientation and immediately annihilate with one of the popes, leaving you with one pope and a quantiff fluctuation. If you make enough popes in a controlled environment you can generate a small amount of energy this way. I have proposed a propulsion system to NASA based on this principle and expect to hear back any day now.


What determines which of the pontiffs quaniffs?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This would make more resigning Popes than Alaskan governors.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

i_hate_your_god: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Comic Book Guy: migueldelascervezas: So, three popes then?

I was just thinking that.  Ratzinger the Enabler's still very much alive.

Two popes can coexist, but If you get three popes, one will flip to an anti-pope orientation and immediately annihilate with one of the popes, leaving you with one pope and a quantiff fluctuation. If you make enough popes in a controlled environment you can generate a small amount of energy this way. I have proposed a propulsion system to NASA based on this principle and expect to hear back any day now.

I said Quantiff Fluctuation, not Pontif Fluctuaition!


*shakes fist*
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bsmz: Mr. Shabooboo: If only he had a connection to get some sort of magical relief to his physical situation....

Petey4335:You do realize Francis is a Jesuit, right?

I don't get it. If the problem is that Francis' knee hurts or some other undisclosed health problem, how is it relevant whether he is a Jesuit instead of some other sort of Catholic?

My best guesses are that you are implying that Jesuits don't do petitionary prayer, or maybe you copied from the wrong comment and you meant to copy from the comment that mentioned Jesuits instead.


One of the final steps in Jesuit induction rituals is to replace several of the candidate's joints with holy cybernetics to enhance their martial arts prowess, and they are precluded by longstanding tradition from accepting any further magical relief in that area.
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/obscure?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
These lazy millennial popes. No sooner does hr have them on boarded, they're off to the next gig. No work ethic.
 
nyclon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Washington Examiner cites Megyn Kelley, that there is unusual activity in the Vatican. There are a lot of cardinals and a priest or bishop or something blessed her group at the Sistine Chapel. Therefore the Pope is resigning.
Thanks, I'll wait until the Conservative Catholics stop their wishful thinking.
 
Snort
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If the Washington Examiner says it, it must be true.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Comic Book Guy: migueldelascervezas: So, three popes then?

I was just thinking that.  Ratzinger the Enabler's still very much alive.

Two popes can coexist, but If you get three popes, one will flip to an anti-pope orientation and immediately annihilate with one of the popes, leaving you with one pope and a quantiff fluctuation. If you make enough popes in a controlled environment you can generate a small amount of energy this way. I have proposed a propulsion system to NASA based on this principle and expect to hear back any day now.

What determines which of the pontiffs quaniffs?


Martial arts prowess. Since Francis is a Jesuit, this likely means that even if he were to resign he would soon be the only remaining pope, and would have to resign again.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
African pope.  Get on with it.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Comic Book Guy: migueldelascervezas: So, three popes then?

I was just thinking that.  Ratzinger the Enabler's still very much alive.

Two popes can coexist, but If you get three popes, one will flip to an anti-pope orientation and immediately annihilate with one of the popes, leaving you with one pope and a quantiff fluctuation. If you make enough popes in a controlled environment you can generate a small amount of energy this way. I have proposed a propulsion system to NASA based on this principle and expect to hear back any day now.


It's true. I had been working on something similar, but made a math mistake by taking the dot-product of the two pope-vectors. With popes, one always needs to use the cross-product.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
knee pain? See a doc
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

nyclon: Washington Examiner cites Megyn Kelley, that there is unusual activity in the Vatican.


If there's something strange
In the Vatican
Who you gonna call?
Popebusters!

If there's something weird
With a holy man
Who you gonna call?
Popebusters!

I ain't afraid of no pope
I ain't afraid of no pope
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Hopefully, Franky stacked the College of Cardinals with some Jesuit loyalists or some gay hating asshole from Italy will be the next pope.


He actually did just that, which is why people think he's going to resign. But he also lowered the retirement age for cardinals, and he may just be waiting out this cycle for the next one to begin. The longer he hangs on the more the older order has to retire.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

nyclon: Washington Examiner cites Megyn Kelley, that there is unusual activity in the Vatican. There are a lot of cardinals and a priest or bishop or something blessed her group at the Sistine Chapel. Therefore the Pope is resigning.
Thanks, I'll wait until the Conservative Catholics stop their wishful thinking.


Lots of cardinals in the Vatican? What is it?
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Comic Book Guy: migueldelascervezas: So, three popes then?

I was just thinking that.  Ratzinger the Enabler's still very much alive.

Two popes can coexist, but If you get three popes, one will flip to an anti-pope orientation and immediately annihilate with one of the popes, leaving you with one pope and a quantiff fluctuation. If you make enough popes in a controlled environment you can generate a small amount of energy this way. I have proposed a propulsion system to NASA based on this principle and expect to hear back any day now.

It's true. I had been working on something similar, but made a math mistake by taking the dot-product of the two pope-vectors. With popes, one always needs to use the cross-product.


The advantage of using the Kronecker product is the pope will always be named Kronecker.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bsmz: Mr. Shabooboo: If only he had a connection to get some sort of magical relief to his physical situation....

Petey4335:You do realize Francis is a Jesuit, right?

I don't get it. If the problem is that Francis' knee hurts or some other undisclosed health problem, how is it relevant whether he is a Jesuit instead of some other sort of Catholic?

My best guesses are that you are implying that Jesuits don't do petitionary prayer, or maybe you copied from the wrong comment and you meant to copy from the comment that mentioned Jesuits instead.


The comment was written like prayer would be his only answer. Jesuits are scientists and scholars. Many believing humanity should be  using its own hands and brains furthering the understanding of the universe as a whole to solve problems. Not blind hope.

As an ex-catholic, i expect no less denigration and non understanding of nuance or catholic teachings from most of the fark anti-religous brigade.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I used to be pope, but then I took an arrow to the knee.
 
KodosZardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Article by Luke Gentile.    It's a follow up on his piece from just two days ago that gas prices would fall within the week.


Gentile? Well, his name checks out.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: nyclon: Washington Examiner cites Megyn Kelley, that there is unusual activity in the Vatican. There are a lot of cardinals and a priest or bishop or something blessed her group at the Sistine Chapel. Therefore the Pope is resigning.
Thanks, I'll wait until the Conservative Catholics stop their wishful thinking.

Lots of cardinals in the Vatican? What is it?


It's the smallest country in the world, but that's not important right now.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Three Popes and a Baby?

/no?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: ChrisDe: nyclon: Washington Examiner cites Megyn Kelley, that there is unusual activity in the Vatican. There are a lot of cardinals and a priest or bishop or something blessed her group at the Sistine Chapel. Therefore the Pope is resigning.
Thanks, I'll wait until the Conservative Catholics stop their wishful thinking.

Lots of cardinals in the Vatican? What is it?

It's the smallest country in the world, but that's not important right now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.