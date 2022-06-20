 Skip to content
(CBS 58 Milwaukee)   18-year-old has written ten books about growing up in Racine, Wisconsin. Subby took ten minutes and three attempts to write this headline, and it's probably still misspelled   (cbs58.com) divider line
    More: Cool, Edgar Allan Poe, Graphic design, Book, Books, A Great Way to Care, Amanda Billerbeck, Vivian Solon, E-book  
116 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jun 2022 at 5:35 PM



4 Comments     (+0 »)
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spelling and grammar are tools of oppression.

Invented by people with OCD who wanted to insist there is one "right" way to communicate.

/ when the AIs rise up why make it easy for them?
 
Fano
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
All of them 3 pages long.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Admins, you could've at least thrown a typo into the headline.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
For those of you trying to get through this browser cruncher of a website, please try to get the story. She's a great kid that deserves support for her creativity.

The rest of you can bite me.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

  4. Click here to submit a link.