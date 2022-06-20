 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Turns out crabs can be fluffy, and societies of fluffy crabs can start wearing sponges as hats   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Charles Darwin, sponge crabs, Animal, new species, Crustacean, Lamarckdromia beagle, Dr Andrew Hosie, Australia  
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And they'll both kill you to death.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh sure, fuzzy crabs wearing sponges at hats is "cute", but when I don't shave for a while and put a sponge on my head I'm "ruining the BBQ". Sure. That's fair.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Related:
Furry Old Lobster
Youtube lSSTwC6OQOI
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world is so full of a number of things,
I'm sure we should all be as happy as kings.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i want that hat
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Who wears a fluffy hat under the sea?

Spongehat Crabpants!
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Oh I say!
 
nytmare
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
His hair is a crab and his hat is a sponge; I am no longer confident regarding the validity of my argument.
 
Salmon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pretty sure that the crabs that I've caught before weren't concerned whether I or my partner were wearing a hat.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
But how do they taste?
 
Fissile
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

guestguy: [i.imgflip.com image 645x387]


Eventually, we'll all be crabs.

https://www.newsweek.com/crabs-evolved-five-times-carcinization-scientists-dont-know-why-1638921
 
guestguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Manic Depressive Mouse: But how do they taste?


*coughs up hairball*

Eh...
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

guestguy: Manic Depressive Mouse: But how do they taste?

*coughs up hairball*

Eh...


And a little spongey.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Noticeably F.A.T.: Oh sure, fuzzy crabs wearing sponges at hats is "cute", but when I don't shave for a while and put a sponge on my head I'm "ruining the BBQ". Sure. That's fair.

It was because you weren't wearing pants...
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

guestguy: [i.imgflip.com image 645x387]


That's pretty much how evolution works.  I was reading a book on plants recently and one theory is that an early algae splashed onto the land and was attached by a fungus.  The fungus latched on, but wasn't able to kill the plant.  Instead what happened is that it was able to start sucking out the sugars the algae made by photosynthesis.  The algae then started sucking water and nutrients out of the fungus (fungi have hair-like hypae that grow out to collect nutrients for the fungus).  Fast forward and the algae is the leaves of the tree and the fungus is the roots.

The same sort of thing happens commonly in lichen which are just an aglae inside a fungus.  Until recently I didn't realize that the algae part and the fungus part can actually live separately as organisms.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well the mass sponge migration is finally explained.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, if bunnies can wear pancake hats, then nothing is off limits.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Noticeably F.A.T.: Oh sure, fuzzy crabs wearing sponges at hats is "cute", but when I don't shave for a while and put a sponge on my head I'm "ruining the BBQ". Sure. That's fair.

It was because you weren't wearing pants...


Well I'm fuzzy down there too.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You just attack its weak point for massive damage.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sponge Bob eyeing Mr Krabs warily.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He looks very jaunty & Fronch to me.

What? He's wearing a beret!
 
