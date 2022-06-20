 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Texas Tribune)   Which state unveiled plans to roll out massive network of electric car charging stations today? The answer will shock you   (texastribune.org) divider line
55
    More: Spiffy, Texas, Vehicle, Automobile, draft plan, Internal combustion engine, essential Texas news, Electric vehicle, electric vehicle  
•       •       •

1015 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jun 2022 at 4:27 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Knowing Texas, this is part of a plan to blame EVs next time their grid collapses.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Plans" Plans?
In Texas those are in the same aisle as hope and prayers. But, you are in luck. Today "Plans" are on sale.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You go, Texas!

By the way, you Texans won't need to use any air conditioning, right?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does the fine print include using the energy stored in any connected vehicle's batteries to power the grid in the case of failure?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't whosewhatsy building a tesla plant there?
Might this be his influence?
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The residents of New Florida will start vandalizing and/or shooting at them once they see the chargers being used by liberals.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thousands of F150's are being painted green as we speak.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have plans to legalize cannabis too. I am more worried about the plans ban abortion and inspect little girls for penises.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The funding is coming from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed last year, which is estimated to allocate about $408 million over five years to Texas for the purpose of expanding its electric vehicle charging network.

Which both Texas Senators voted against, so give the money to a state where their Senators actually voted for it and wanted it.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The early adopters might want to make sure the lines feeding these places can handle massively higher loads.  It would be a shame to have a huge network of woefully underpowered charging stations when the "5 minute charge" models come out.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The funding is coming from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act passed last year, which is estimated to allocate about $408 million over five years to Texas for the purpose of expanding its electric vehicle charging network. No funds from the state budget will be used.

So, 100% freebies from the Feds.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
where is the Juice coming from?
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Them lectric boxes shoot up even funner than dis.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only because they haven't figured out how to power vehicles by shooting their six guns directly into the fuel tanks...

"Yee-haw!"
*pew pew pew*
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It shouldn't shock anyone who's been paying attention. Texas is weird state when it comes to green energy. Despite the rhetoric coming from the conservative leadership in the state, they lead the country (even California) in total wind energy capacity (by like 2 to 1 IIRC). It's really just another example of conservative hypocrisy. Quietly pass legislation that funds green energy hoping very few constituents will hear about and even if they do they call BS on the 'liberal media' and then barf out red meat for the MAGA hat crowd about liberals funding green energy 'socialismz' or some shiat like that.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given the way electricity is priced in Texas I expect you will get people with trailers full of batteries attempting to charge them for free to power their homes when peak rates kick in.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking as someone who has made the mind numbing drive across Texas, they need this. Private industry is not going to populate most of that state with EV charging stations because there's fark-all around some areas to justify it.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: Thousands of F150's are being painted green as we speak.


I could buy and drive home a Tesla today, decided to get on a list for a mid-2023 F150 rather than joining a cult

Car and Driver magazine in April

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: Knowing Texas, this is part of a plan to blame EVs next time their grid collapses.


they call them 'charging stations' but they are set up so the juice flows both directions... they plan to 'harvest' the energy from anyone dumb enough to own an electric vehicle and to plug into a texas 'charging station'... with any profits by law required to go directly to an oil company and the texas gop re-election and legal defense fund.
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: grokca: Thousands of F150's are being painted green as we speak.

I could buy and drive home a Tesla today, decided to get on a list for a mid-2023 F150 rather than joining a cult

Car and Driver magazine in April

[Fark user image image 425x704]


I'm so freakin' jealous.
 
genner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: grokca: Thousands of F150's are being painted green as we speak.

I could buy and drive home a Tesla today, decided to get on a list for a mid-2023 F150 rather than joining a cult



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
max_pooper
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good luck finding an available charging station as they will guaranteed to be occupied by a massive pick up truck with a a dozen Trump stickers.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"The state is gathering public comment on the plan..."

The mere thought makes me shudder.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Terrorist states shouldn't be getting federal electrification dollars.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

max_pooper: Good luck finding an available charging station as they will guaranteed to be occupied by a massive pick up truck with a a dozen Trump stickers.


Like the new Silverado

The First-Ever All-Electric Chevy Silverado - New Generation (The Sopranos) | Chevrolet
Youtube 2bZYqFsU72Y
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
These motherfarkers are going to thank Trump for all of their electrified highways while blaming Joe Biden for the gas prices. That's how evil and stupid these people farking are.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: It shouldn't shock anyone who's been paying attention. Texas is weird state when it comes to green energy. Despite the rhetoric coming from the conservative leadership in the state, they lead the country (even California) in total wind energy capacity (by like 2 to 1 IIRC). It's really just another example of conservative hypocrisy. Quietly pass legislation that funds green energy hoping very few constituents will hear about and even if they do they call BS on the 'liberal media' and then barf out red meat for the MAGA hat crowd about liberals funding green energy 'socialismz' or some shiat like that.


Last I checked, it was 4 to 1.  In fact, last I checked, Texas has more wind generation than basically the entire rest of the country put together.  It's quite insane.  And that's with a legislature and governor that sucks oils giant schlong every single second.

California, despite the stupid clickbaity and obviously false headlines batting around fark, is very very very low in terms of renewable energies.  Like 25-30% or something.  It's woefully bad.

Still don't have the foggiest idea why that is (I'm sure NIMBYs play a part... but I doubt that's anywhere close to the whole story), but I doubt anyone will answer in a way that isn't an ad hominem attack or blatantly political instead of objective, so that'll remain the case for a while I suspect
 
thornhill
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dissenting view:

Spending $400 million to put a charging station every 50 miles along the interstate to assuage the range anxiety of people who claim to drive 400 miles each day is a waste of money.

A better use of money would have been to saturate cities and towns with charging stations, and demonstrate to the range anxious that they can actually get by with an EV that has fewer than 125 miles of range because they can charge at the office, at the supermarket, at restaurants, etc.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You can get money for unveiling some plans?  Cool, let's unveil some plans.  Thanks for the money, rubes.
 
bbcard1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was surprised to see Tesla charging stations in Bluefield WV. I am not sure the value of Bluefield WV in its entirety is equal to a Tesla.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

educated: Isn't whosewhatsy building a tesla plant there?
Might this be his influence?


Fark user imageView Full Size


The 18-wheelers just drive though the building so they can park their parts within two miles of the assembly site.
 
heavymetal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

snocone: "Plans" Plans?
In Texas those are in the same aisle as hope and prayers. But, you are in luck. Today "Plans" are on sale.


True, but it is not totally dead until they announce they have reached a "framework" for the plans.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: grokca: Thousands of F150's are being painted green as we speak.

I could buy and drive home a Tesla today, decided to get on a list for a mid-2023 F150 rather than joining a cult

Car and Driver magazine in April

[Fark user image 425x704]


I like Teslas, but I think that F150 Lightning is going to do more to make inroads for electric vehicles because Ford didn't just make an electric truck, they made an electric F150. Besides the drivetrain, it's almost identical to the ICE version. I suspect a lot of farmers and construction guys are going to realize 230 miles is plenty of range and it's nice to not have to carry around an 80-120 pound generator to charge your power tools.

Now if they'll make an electric Maverick for those of us who don't have the parking space for an F150, I'd be set. New F150 are approximately the size of 0.75 Death Stars, which is a bit excessive for those of us living in the city.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

educated: Isn't whosewhatsy building a tesla plant there?
Might this be his influence?


This runs contrary to Musk's interests. Teslas use their own, separate chargers. They can use standard chargers with an adapter but part of Musk's stated purpose of his Supercharger network is to drive other electric car manufacturers out of business. Giving people an alternative cuts into his ability to leverage other companies out of business.
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Literally this is Biden's electrification plan in action. States have to put charging stations every 50 miles on designated corridors to qualify for more federal money.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
At least Tesla has sold hundreds of thousands of electric cars.  GM's and Ford's electric models, especially the ones they advertise on television currently, are mostly vaporware so far.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

grokca: Thousands of F150's are being painted green as we speak.


Odd choice since there is an all electric version of the F-150.
 
alienated
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jake3988: theknuckler_33: It shouldn't shock anyone who's been paying attention. Texas is weird state when it comes to green energy. Despite the rhetoric coming from the conservative leadership in the state, they lead the country (even California) in total wind energy capacity (by like 2 to 1 IIRC). It's really just another example of conservative hypocrisy. Quietly pass legislation that funds green energy hoping very few constituents will hear about and even if they do they call BS on the 'liberal media' and then barf out red meat for the MAGA hat crowd about liberals funding green energy 'socialismz' or some shiat like that.

Last I checked, it was 4 to 1.  In fact, last I checked, Texas has more wind generation than basically the entire rest of the country put together.  It's quite insane.  And that's with a legislature and governor that sucks oils giant schlong every single second.

California, despite the stupid clickbaity and obviously false headlines batting around fark, is very very very low in terms of renewable energies.  Like 25-30% or something.  It's woefully bad.

Still don't have the foggiest idea why that is (I'm sure NIMBYs play a part... but I doubt that's anywhere close to the whole story), but I doubt anyone will answer in a way that isn't an ad hominem attack or blatantly political instead of objective, so that'll remain the case for a while I suspect


we have a lot of protected flora and fauna in areas that could have large solar and wind farms , and also a lot of land is tied up in the speculation market ( look at the Antelope Valley as an example ) .
 
Likwit
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

meanmutton: They can use standard chargers with an adapter but part of Musk's stated purpose of his Supercharger network is to drive other electric car manufacturers out of business


Musk has done plenty of stupid shiat you can pretend to be upset about. Why make things up?
 
hamsack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Whats to stop someone from just stopping at these along the highway and ripping the copper cables from the charger to car and just selling it?
 
Likwit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Geotpf: At least Tesla has sold hundreds of thousands of electric cars.  GM's and Ford's electric models, especially the ones they advertise on television currently, are mostly vaporware so far.


How dare you! I could walk into a dealership and buy one right now. Don't you know they have decades of manufacturing experience? It's only a matter of time before Tesla and its terrible build quality is crushed by the mighty power of Ford.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Buc EE's (autocorrect) will put in two ev charging stations so ev owners can drive from one end of a buc ees to the other.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hamsack: Whats to stop someone from just stopping at these along the highway and ripping the copper cables from the charger to car and just selling it?


It's called Stigginit and making 50 cents.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hamsack: Whats to stop someone from just stopping at these along the highway and ripping the copper cables from the charger to car and just selling it?


I dunno, the same thing that stops them from stealing the pipes and wiring from the shiatters at rest areas?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Like the new Silverado


1. Meadow Soprano!
2. Every time a see a car or truck with four wheel steering, all I can think is about how expensive those systems are to fix when they break. It makes me wonder if they're worth it.

thornhill: Dissenting view:

Spending $400 million to put a charging station every 50 miles along the interstate to assuage the range anxiety of people who claim to drive 400 miles each day is a waste of money.

A better use of money would have been to saturate cities and towns with charging stations, and demonstrate to the range anxious that they can actually get by with an EV that has fewer than 125 miles of range because they can charge at the office, at the supermarket, at restaurants, etc.


I think that's a better use of money at the start, but we're at the point where 200 miles isn't a difficult range to reach even for "budget" EVs. Limiting charging infrastructure to cities just ensures you only have EVs in cities.

At some point you have to build out the interstate network, both for commercial trucks and for the very large percentage of Americans that still go on road trips, or for the large percentage of America that doesn't live in a city or suburbia proper. If you have that long range network built out, then you CAN go on a road trip with an EV that has a lower range. It might not be super convenient, but it's possible. That's what you are fighting when you talk about range anxiety - what people perceive as impossible.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Likwit: I could walk into a dealership and buy one right now.


I doubt it.

You could put $100 down to reserve one for 18 months now or something, but an actual dealership actually having an actual electric vehicle in stock...nope.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Doesn't shock me at all.  Republicans will always use public funds to subsidize the businesses of their donors.
 
Veloram
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

educated: Isn't whosewhatsy building a tesla plant there?
Might this be his influence?


Tesla plant, and SpaceX is down in the Boca Chica/Brownsville area. Pretty sure there is a non-zero chance that Musk had either direct or indirect influence over this decision.
 
Likwit
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Likwit: I could walk into a dealership and buy one right now.

I doubt it.

You could put $100 down to reserve one for 18 months now or something, but an actual dealership actually having an actual electric vehicle in stock...nope.


I know. I was being sarcastic. That's just what everyone was saying when the Lightning was announced. "You can walk into a dealership and just buy one."

Hell, a guy was saying that the other day and got a bunch of 'smart' votes. Meanwhile, you hear about markups as high as $70,000 on Lightning Platinum models.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hamsack: Whats to stop someone from just stopping at these along the highway and ripping the copper cables from the charger to car and just selling it?


Death from electrocution.
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.