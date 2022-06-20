 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   "I want us to have 105 babies" "OK, I'm going to need some beer"   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
28
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

1092 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 20 Jun 2022 at 5:05 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's a bay bee? 🐝
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
21, at 24? No girl, you did not. But it is the daily fail.
 
Omnidirectional Punching
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The linked article somehow turned out to be far more horrific than I imagined.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Look, I'm not exactly math whiz a1 of the uss daily Mail, but as an accountant I'm curious. There is a doctor out there that has a lot of explaining to do. A lot.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: 21, at 24? No girl, you did not. But it is the daily fail.


"Russian woman, 24, who had 21 babies via surrogate..."

It's the first sentence in tfa.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How is babby formed?
How girl get pragnant?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In before the inevitable followup when she's out of money and just finished selling the last kid to some religious fundamentalists in Texas.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: fanbladesaresharp: 21, at 24? No girl, you did not. But it is the daily fail.

"Russian woman, 24, who had 21 babies via surrogate..."

It's the first sentence in tfa.


This is Fark. Biological facts have no place here.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Christ. This is so next level deranged.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He already had fled Turkey in 2018 after an appeal court approved his life sentence related to a murder back in 1996

105 kids with this guy. And I have my own problems...
 
robodog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Less than $6,000 per year per nanny, I think I found a new hobby. I mean my kids are 21 and 14, but what the heck.
 
MBooda
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Kristina Ozturk, 24, who lives in Batumi, Georgia

Went for Biden in 2020. No surprise.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Jesus, and all 21 of those kids have come since March of '20.That's 21 kids in what? 27 months? Jesus, even with a surrogate and nannies, I couldn't keep track of a new kid every 6 weeks.
 
Resin33
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wouldn't need any beer with her.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: fanbladesaresharp: 21, at 24? No girl, you did not. But it is the daily fail.

"Russian woman, 24, who had 21 babies via surrogate..."

It's the first sentence in tfa.


A surrogate? Or are we just Daily Mailing bullshiat numbers for bullshiat clicks for bullshiat instatwunts?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: In before the inevitable followup when she's out of money and just finished selling the last kid to some religious fundamentalists in Texas.


Texas? Hell we got them in CA.
 
cpubus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Too bad sperm trafficking isn't a crime
 
PolyHatSnake
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Isn't this the origin story of Judaism?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: Tr0mBoNe: In before the inevitable followup when she's out of money and just finished selling the last kid to some religious fundamentalists in Texas.

Texas? Hell we got them in CA.


Trinity County requires three wives. No less. Bonus points for relatives.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
21 babies at 24? What species is she?
 
patrick767
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/drtfa
 
Snort
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Aim low?  Boring.
Aim high?  Soaring
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
THE MOST ILLEGAL GAME OF SIMS 4 - How To Print Infinite Babies and Infinite Money Challenge
Youtube e4nJC96TRMA
 
khatores
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: How is babby formed?
How girl get pragnant?


how is prangent formed
Youtube EShUeudtaFg
 
sithon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Former stripper. Looks like it's time to get back up on the pole.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He beat Nick Cannon and his dozen kids with half a dozen women.  But nobody seems to have a problem with him.
 
scrumpox
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Clown car by proxy
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Translation: the husband gets around.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.