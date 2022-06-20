 Skip to content
(WYFF 4 Greenville)   Georgia suffers its 3rd earthquake in a week. Georgians sick and tired of having to keep setting up their lawn chairs   (wyff4.com) divider line
15
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A mild earthquake would not tip over a lawn chair but people who make memes don't understand that.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's a slow buildup to break FL off.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herb Utsmelz: A mild earthquake would not tip over a lawn chair but people who make memes don't understand that.


Thanks for the buzzkill
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herb Utsmelz: A mild earthquake would not tip over a lawn chair but people who make memes don't understand that.


Anad, a 2.08 magnitude earthquake at that.

You'd never feel it.
 
HereNorThere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We did?
Ok then, moving on.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herb Utsmelz: A mild earthquake would not tip over a lawn chair but people who make memes don't understand that.


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
God's wrath for your treatment of women, minorities, and the poor. Jesus did try and warn you.
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A 2.8? Was there like a chili festival or something.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is Stone Mountain ok?  Is the enormous public sculpture honoring Confederate leaders unblemished?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: A mild earthquake would not tip over a lawn chair but people who make memes don't understand that.


Fat person.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Georgia, south of Tennessee?  Or Georgia, south of Russia?

The Russian Georgia has a quake like, I don't know, every five minutes.  Our Georgia can't have quakes because the swamps would dampen them out.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
STILLMORE, Ga. -
Another earthquake was reported in Georgia. The latest one makes it three quakes in one week.

Location name does *not* check out.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Herb Utsmelz: A mild earthquake would not tip over a lawn chair but people who make memes don't understand that.


Now this is hysterical.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: Maybe it's a slow buildup to break FL off.


I was thinking the same thing. I think a 50-meter high tsunami would go in one side and out the other.  Oregon has The Big One on layaway, the East Coast can have it cheap.
 
MBooda
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well, the Caucasus mountain range is an active seismic zone.
 
