(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Instead of adorable kitten, back deck contained bobcat. Would not order again   (kiro7.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Cat, Felidae, wild bobcat, True Rescue, animal rescue organization, Paw, Bobcat, Claw  
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why all crying kittens outside my door stay outside my door.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were no survivors
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Talk about murder mittens.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What an adorable little murderbeast.

I'm glad it got to the wildlife shelter. Bobcats are neat.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [archive.sltrib.com image 500x720]


Jeezy creezy what happened to him?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No XKCD (beyond the headline)?

I am disappoint.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gin Buddy: [Fark user image image 608x721]


