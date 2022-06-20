 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for June 20 is 'garrulous' as in: "It is possible to complete the first Mass Effect game without ever recruiting Garrus, but such a game is said to be Garrulous'   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
    Interesting, Linguistics, Talk radio, 17th century Latin borrowing, Word, Language, Annie, Semantics, Greek language  
skyotter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why so garrulous?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Don't quit your day job.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wait, how the hell do you avoid recruiting Garrus?
 
caution [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be Garrusless?
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Slow To Return
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Put that pun back in the oven.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Picture of what must be Subby's arm with a reach like that:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Was subby eaten by a garru?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Wait, how the hell do you avoid recruiting Garrus?


You get a "Recruit, yes no?" shtick after the medical clinic jabronies.  You don't have to do so
 
Durboloid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Never could get into that game because of the 3rd person view was just so damned awkward to me.
 
jedimk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What kind of monster doesn't recruit Garrus?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Slow To Return: Put that pun back in the oven.


It's not even half-baked.
 
