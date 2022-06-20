 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1782, Congress adopted the Great Seal of the United States, in move which dramatically livened up the aquatic show at the National Sea Park   (history.com) divider line
15
    More: Vintage, Great Seal of the United States, bald eagle, United States, E pluribus unum, Latin phrase, familiar Masonic motif of a pyramid, front of the seal, eagle's beak  
•       •       •

173 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jun 2022 at 1:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah yes the great seal, he's not quite as photogenic as the presidential seal, and not as good at balancing a ball on his nose as the Navy seals.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Out of many one

The innumerable people seeking to drive this country into a ditch should think that without the United part we are just a bunch of states doing their own thing.

China and Russia would love this but it would make us weak.

So maybe moderation and inclusion are not so bad?
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
a

There you go stubby, found it on the floor
 
monophonic81 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I still blame Seal for this abomination...
/dnrtfa
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When I worked in an auto parts store one of my favourite dad jokes to tell was when someone came in to buy a seal I'd ask them if they had ever used a sea lion instead. Half the price and just as good.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

monophonic81: [Fark user image 316x316]
I still blame Seal for this abomination...
/dnrtfa


That song was probably the least offensive thing in the whole movie
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I prefer a walrus. Don't ask me why, it is a private matter not for discussion at this time.
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And roughly 160 years later, the Soviets used it against us.
 
erktrek
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Approves..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

a flying monkey made me do it: And roughly 160 years later, the Soviets used it against us.


erktrek: Approves..

Fark user imageView Full Size



Confusing the Great Seal with the Great STEAL?  It happens.
 
SusanY
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Le grand phoque des Etats-Unis.
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Thing (listening device) - Wikipedia
 
erktrek
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The 2 headed Russian eagle holding golf clubs and money is disappoint.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.