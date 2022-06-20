 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1900, the Boxer Rebellion began, a terrifying uprising in which the Boxers were joined by Pit Bulls, Saint Bernards, and Shar Peis before being finally put down by a motley army of assorted cats   (history.com) divider line
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
goddamb I miss you, buddy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
China doesn't really care for the West, and anyone familiar with history knows dozens of reasons why.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: goddamb I miss you, buddy

[Fark user image image 390x354]


Years ago I was on a work trip to Austin tx and was having drinks with some colleagues at a cute little bar. Two young women came in with a boxer and I ignored my colleagues for the rest of the night - that dog changed my opinion of dogs.

I miss your buddy too :(
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pretty much the last time these countries all agreed on something.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eight-Nation_Alliance
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There was a brief dispute before the boxer rebellion.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
NSFW
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Pretty much the last time these countries all agreed on something.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eight-Nation_Alliance


14% better than the Seven Nation Army.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
muscleandfitness.comView Full Size
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ah, yes... I remember touring an exhibit in the clouds pertaining to the subject....

Any game series featuring white nationalist oligarchs as the enemy is fine by me

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And thus began the tradition of Boxing Day.
 
gnarlywizzard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
those Shar peis left a perment mark on my psyche
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's not true, submitter. Those cats done died, and they kept dying until the dogs got tired of eating cat meats. It can get boring, let me tell you. Anyway so then all the dogs (but not the shar-peis) peed into the Yellow River (hence its name) , which made the Qing get in a fight with Jesus H. Kryste, quarterback of North China. White Stripes released the song Seven Nation Army about this part of the Boxing Rebellion, but they got it wrong because it was the Hateful Eight. Many of Kryste's followers got blown up in the Chinese Restaurant Massacree by Arlo Guthrie, which earned him a participation trophy. Since that day, Europeans have not been able to overrun China like Crystal Skull ants.

There is a well-known geopolitical saying about China now: The cats are afraid of the dogs, the dogs are afraid of other dogs, and other dogs are afraid of Chinese cats.

To protect the credibility of Fark as a not news source, keep this in mind the next time you think about posting misinformation in a headline.
 
geocacherphil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Boxer?  I hardly know her
 
flucto
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
These days if the boxers rebel Amazon just closes the operation and moves it to a more favorable location
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What a bunch of paluka's
 
maudibjr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: China doesn't really care for the West, and anyone familiar with history knows dozens of reasons why.


The First Sino-Japanese War showed just how weak they were, then the race was on
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
One would wonder how this fits into the US' ongoing problem with fentanyl. Much of which is made in SE Asia.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
*Reads article*
"Calling themselves I Ho Ch'uan, or "the Righteous and Harmonious Fists,""
I love Chinese fisting videos.  I've seen quite a few on the internet
*Reads rest of article*
Oh :(
 
chewd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I am reliably informed that all that happened on December 26th.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Briefs and thongs feel left out.

Commando has to go sit in a corner.
 
