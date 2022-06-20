 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Nothing like a good British family brawl to celebrate a 50th birthday party   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
25
    More: Dumbass, The Sun, News of the World, Newspaper, The Times, News International, News Corporation, Lisa Keegan, Lancashire  
25 Comments     (+0 »)
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol, He punched her titty.
 
Taima
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they weren't shooting each other.
 
Teemin Demon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks fake? lots of looking at the camera and smiling?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and that's the story of how Keegan family lost their last two remaining teeth.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not a  brawl, that's a fight.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
British or Alabamian? From the pics, if that shirt had the stars and stripes on it, could we tell the difference?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She can be heard shouting "no, you're battering me" before daughter Colleen Jarvis topples over a chair.

Mmm, battered. Can I get chips with that?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too well photographed, I think that is a "reenactment"
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


someone is already a US citizen, in spirit
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Turn 50 in 9 days. No idea what to do for it other than get a job the next day.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My face when fisticuffs gets replaced with smackislaps.
I mean really! No one caught a boot in the bullocks?
 
maudibjr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No matter, the creed, nationality or race, trash be trash.   Brings a tear to the eye, good times
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You can tell it's a British brawl...No teeth were knocked out...

/all week
/// Try the veal puree'
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Travellers?
 
Nirbo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There are two types of Britons. The chavs and the chav nots.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Canada...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Petey4335: British or Alabamian? From the pics, if that shirt had the stars and stripes bars on it, could we tell the difference?


/teeny
//tiny
///edit for facts
 
Petey4335
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

2wolves: Petey4335: British or Alabamian? From the pics, if that shirt had the stars and stripes bars on it, could we tell the difference?

/teeny
//tiny
///edit for facts


Thank you. I did that in haste in 90 degree 3 season room in the middle of turning chicken on the grill.

/sorry.
😞
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Chav scum as a distraction from the real scum - the farking 1% wealth thieves and corrupt political elite.
Keep laughing at each other you proles - it keeps you distracted
 
JZDave
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
British hawt.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I do dread knowing our Daisy is being victimized by Onslow's nephews.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Saturn5
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Tonight on Springer....
 
Trik
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
