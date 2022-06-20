 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   "Teenage migrant homeless workers" is not the dark and gritty TMNT reboot we wanted   (aljazeera.com) divider line
6
    More: Scary, Morocco, Spain, Ceuta, Spanish Morocco, Spanish language, Spanish enclaves of Ceuta, elevations of the Moroccan border town of Fnideq, Melilla  
•       •       •

311 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jun 2022 at 12:50 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Tonight, on FOX.
Pregnant teens without a country
 
RedPhoenix122 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Here you go.
 
stuffy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sounds familiar somehow.
 
Sluggy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Migrant workers" ? Really ?
They want to go to Germany, UK and the Netherlands, where they get free handouts and homes.
And if extradited, Morocco refuses to take them back.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Heroes Without A Half-Shell?
 
potterydove
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Speak for yourself, subby.  This is going to make millions.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.