 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Tulsa World)   Broken Arrow open-carry incident raises law enforcement questions: was anyone hugged with nuclear arms?   (tulsaworld.com) divider line
49
    More: Unlikely, Police, Firearm, AT&T store employees, Law, Broken Arrow police, parking lot of a Target store, Rifle, back of the store  
•       •       •

1227 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jun 2022 at 12:20 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When is Okie stand your ground law going to meet the open carry of assault rifles? Only need a person's belief they are being threatened  to allow the use of deadly force from my understanding. If a person is walking down the street  heavily armed and another person felt threatened they should pull their pistol and drop them for menacing them.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What it primarily answered for me was that anytime I'm watching a movie in which Christian Slater and John Travolta pay the hero and villain in opposition to one another, the only resolution I really want to see is both of them dying in an explosively bloody finish.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn you, Travolta.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Enjoy the kind of world you voted for.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Broken Arrow - Please Don't Shoot The Nuclear Weapons!
Youtube j0-wTrm9VSQ
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
over .45-caliber firearm

Why is that illegal?
 
zez
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What's going on in this thread?

blackpast.orgView Full Size
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
TFA:  "They want law enforcement to make an arrest on a legal possession so that they can institute some type of lawsuit for some kind of false arrest," Kunzweiler said.

What we need is about 2 dozen cops around the country to be "in fear for their lives" and end a bunch of these "open carry 2A" people.  There will probably a lot fewer tiny dicked ammosexuals parading in Target with their penis enhancers
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That article could have been summarized thusly:

Police Chief Quimby was quoted as saying "our jobs are so hard now, what are you gonna do? *shrug*  Sure, keep calling it in, but we're not going to do anything about it.  Good luck."
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Or automatic arms
Or petrochemical arms
Or military arms
Or electronic arms

/hi mom
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: over .45-caliber firearm

Why is that illegal?


the damn libs did it!
 
andistyr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"He was arrested, however, after he was found to have a recently-issued unrelated warrant and to be in possession of an over .45-caliber firearm and brass knuckles, both of which are illegal in Oklahoma. "


So he can walk around with a rifle but not brass knuckles, because brass knuckles are so much more deadly.
 
drtgb
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
A few years ago, I was in a Burger King in Wisconsin and the guy next to me had a gun strapped to his belt. I started laughing at him and asked, "What the heck are you afraid of in the middle of Wisconsin that you need to carry a gun?" He seemed a bit pissed off by my comment and left the store.

Most of the people I tell this story to say I should not have laughed at him because he might have shot me.

I still think that he was some sort of nervous nellie. Who the heck, in normal life, needs to carry? And carry an assault rifle? What kind of world view do you live by that says you need to pack a rifle for daily use?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

andistyr: "He was arrested, however, after he was found to have a recently-issued unrelated warrant and to be in possession of an over .45-caliber firearm and brass knuckles, both of which are illegal in Oklahoma. "


So he can walk around with a rifle but not brass knuckles, because brass knuckles are so much more deadly.


Wait until the the next mass brass knuckle punching incident occurs, then you'll be eating your words.

/It might be a while
 
skyotter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
But he got arrested for brass knuckles, ell oh farking ell.
 
davynelson
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
so farking stupid, can you imagine being a cop now when good guys can be walking around with AR 15s?

how TF are they supposed to know who to shoot?
In the old days it was THE GUY WITH THE GUN

/smdh
 
Oreamnos
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

zez: What's going on in this thread?

[blackpast.org image 300x458]


Another thing people should have to be licensed and trained to possess.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: over .45-caliber firearm

Why is that illegal?


Sounds well regulated to me.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"... And he looks suicidal!"
 
Oneiros
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

maddogdelta: TFA:  "They want law enforcement to make an arrest on a legal possession so that they can institute some type of lawsuit for some kind of false arrest," Kunzweiler said.

What we need is about 2 dozen cops around the country to be "in fear for their lives" and end a bunch of these "open carry 2A" people.  There will probably a lot fewer tiny dicked ammosexuals parading in Target with their penis enhancers


They only do that if you're not pale enough, like Philandro Castile.

You also have to be careful if you have a pellet or squirt gun that looks too realistic:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/maryland-trooper-shoots-kills-teenager-who-had-airsoft-gun-police-n1264204
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/14-year-old-airsoft-gun-shot-dead-tempe-arizona-police-n959691
https://news.yahoo.com/twelve-old-cleveland-boy-dies-being-shot-police-191153566.html
... way too many of these to list
 
ar393
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: over .45-caliber firearm

Why is that illegal?


This.....was he carrying a DE50? S&W 500? Something chambered in 454 casull? Some over 50 caliber black powder weapon?
 
brilett
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

davynelson: so farking stupid, can you imagine being a cop now when good guys can be walking around with AR 15s?

how TF are they supposed to know who to shoot?
In the old days it was THE GUY WITH THE GUN

/smdh


So - no change then?
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

drtgb: A few years ago, I was in a Burger King in Wisconsin and the guy next to me had a gun strapped to his belt. I started laughing at him and asked, "What the heck are you afraid of in the middle of Wisconsin that you need to carry a gun?" He seemed a bit pissed off by my comment and left the store.

Most of the people I tell this story to say I should not have laughed at him because he might have shot me.

I still think that he was some sort of nervous nellie. Who the heck, in normal life, needs to carry? And carry an assault rifle? What kind of world view do you live by that says you need to pack a rifle for daily use?


Tiny Dick World.
You knew it was coming.

\rimshot
 
dryknife
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"...quite honestly, nobody needs to be walking down the street with a rifle," Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said..."

The good people of Broken Arrow are on the alert to the ever encroaching prairie dog threat.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"if somebody is causing you concern or putting you in fear for some reason, that's what 911 is designed for."

Hello 911, I am being stabbed. It really hurts.
Okay sir, try and remain calm. The police will be there in 10 to 20 minutes.
He also has a gun
They'll be there in a couple of hours.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

drtgb: "What the heck are you afraid of in the middle of Wisconsin


Correct answer: "Not a damned thing..."
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The "I feared for my life" first strike against someone otherwise legally carrying but also brandishing Nazi paraphernalia is going to happen sooner rather than later.

Because you're trying to terrorize people if you're openly carrying and also brandishing Nazi paraphernalia.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

andistyr: and brass knuckles


Were they assault brass knuckles?
 
khatores
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: That article could have been summarized thusly:

Police Chief Quimby was quoted as saying "our jobs are so hard now, what are you gonna do? *shrug*  Sure, keep calling it in, but we're not going to do anything about it.  Good luck."


Generally, police are against open carry but they have to enforce the laws that are on the books. Normally, they wouldn't be able to arrest an open carrier any more than they could arrest someone for carrying a bag of Cheetos down the street. Note that they did find a reason to arrest the guy in this particular situation.


Sometimes there isn't much police can do when a person is armed with a semi-automatic rifle in public.

This is the most American phrase I've read all morning.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

drtgb: A few years ago, I was in a Burger King in Wisconsin and the guy next to me had a gun strapped to his belt. I started laughing at him and asked, "What the heck are you afraid of in the middle of Wisconsin that you need to carry a gun?" He seemed a bit pissed off by my comment and left the store.

Most of the people I tell this story to say I should not have laughed at him because he might have shot me.

I still think that he was some sort of nervous nellie. Who the heck, in normal life, needs to carry? And carry an assault rifle? What kind of world view do you live by that says you need to pack a rifle for daily use?


he was concerned that he might have to use the bathroom, and that someone might be "getting busy" in there
 
ar393
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

drtgb: A few years ago, I was in a Burger King in Wisconsin and the guy next to me had a gun strapped to his belt. I started laughing at him and asked, "What the heck are you afraid of in the middle of Wisconsin that you need to carry a gun?" He seemed a bit pissed off by my comment and left the store.

Most of the people I tell this story to say I should not have laughed at him because he might have shot me.

I still think that he was some sort of nervous nellie. Who the heck, in normal life, needs to carry? And carry an assault rifle? What kind of world view do you live by that says you need to pack a rifle for daily use?


VT is an open carry state, you don't see it too often because you can also conceal carry without a permit. You see it every once in a while, but not often. About 11 years ago I see a HUGE dude, 6-6+, 300+lbs, and he had a holster on his hip in a pizza place. While waiting for our food, I asked him why a dude his size needed to carry. His response was because people used to try to pick fights with him (seems like a dumb idea, given the guys size) and now they don't. I didn't believe it then, nor do I believe it now, but that was his answer.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

davynelson: so farking stupid, can you imagine being a cop now when good guys can be walking around with AR 15s?

how TF are they supposed to know who to shoot?
In the old days it was THE GUY WITH THE GUN

/smdh


so you shoot yourself?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


supercultshow.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


To mix it up:

c.tenor.comView Full Size


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: over .45-caliber firearm

Why is that illegal?


Hey you!  Stop, police!  What are you carrying there?

Uh, a semi auto 7.62 with a 100 round drum magazine and a Keltec 14 shot 12 gauge loaded with magnum slugs.

Oh, okay, I thought it might have been a 7 shot .45. Good thing it wasn't or you would have been in trouble.  Enjoy the rest of your day sir.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ar393: mrmopar5287: over .45-caliber firearm

Why is that illegal?

This.....was he carrying a DE50? S&W 500? Something chambered in 454 casull? Some over 50 caliber black powder weapon?


¯\_(ツ)_/¯

.45 ACP is .452 diameter. Maybe they charged him on that technicality.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
While Oklahoma's "constitutional carry" law means it's not illegal to carry an assault-style rifle, such as this AR-15 with a loaded magazine, police say that "if somebody is causing you concern or putting you in fear for some reason, that's what 911 is designed for."

Have you ever tried using a telephone when you think someone is going to kill you in the next few seconds?

It's impossible.

You can however draw a pistol and start unloading within that time frame.  Once the bad guy has stopped being a threat, then you can try to make a telephone call.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: While Oklahoma's "constitutional carry" law means it's not illegal to carry an assault-style rifle, such as this AR-15 with a loaded magazine, police say that "if somebody is causing you concern or putting you in fear for some reason, that's what 911 is designed for."

Have you ever tried using a telephone when you think someone is going to kill you in the next few seconds?

It's impossible.

You can however draw a pistol and start unloading within that time frame.  Once the bad guy has stopped being a threat, then you can try to make a telephone call.


you watch waaay too many movies
 
CaptSS [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Scum bags like this need to be shot. When approaching a store/gas station/church/bbq joint armed like you are a platoon leader in Vietnam, people don't know your intentions but they do know only an idiot or psychopath would do this. I don't think a jury would have a problem with the good guy with a gun thinking he was saving his life or the life or someone else. I know I wouldn't.

And I say this as a Texan with a LTC (have never carried post law enforcement work) and someone who believes we need universal background checks, magazine capacity limits, raising the age to purchase a rifle or shotgun and different politicians.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

meat0918: The "I feared for my life" first strike against someone otherwise legally carrying but also brandishing Nazi paraphernalia is going to happen sooner rather than later.

Because you're trying to terrorize people if you're openly carrying and also brandishing Nazi paraphernalia.


I'll go with having people follow them everywhere, ready to put down the fascists the instant they hint at violence. Record them the entire time, have a drone following them as well. Make it super obvious and super uncomfortable for them by not uttering a single word to them, just keep following them with most people wearing "neighborhood watch" or maybe "city watch" shirts that also have: "We call the police on illegal behavior. The important thing to make it super uncomfortable for them is NO interaction. No taking any bait to speak. Everyone keeps following them... the drone keeps recording... you get their license plate(s)... all of it nonstop. You follow them into stores / restaurants recording them while they're carrying. No communication, just recording.

By not speaking, in fact look bored when they try to talk to you, you are depriving them of their desired media reaction. Have someone at the ready, not in a watch shirt, and the picosecond one draws a weapon they are put down.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MythDragon: mrmopar5287: over .45-caliber firearm

Why is that illegal?

Hey you!  Stop, police!  What are you carrying there?

Uh, a semi auto 7.62 with a 100 round drum magazine and a Keltec 14 shot 12 gauge loaded with magnum slugs.

Oh, okay, I thought it might have been a 7 shot .45. Good thing it wasn't or you would have been in trouble.  Enjoy the rest of your day sir.


Until technically competent people are involved in writing gun laws there will be stupidity involved.
A .45 ACP produces about 400 ft-lb of force out the barrel a .454 casull produces about 1,700 ft-lb out the barrel and both are handgun rounds.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

maddogdelta: TFA:  "They want law enforcement to make an arrest on a legal possession so that they can institute some type of lawsuit for some kind of false arrest," Kunzweiler said.

What we need is about 2 dozen cops around the country to be "in fear for their lives" and end a bunch of these "open carry 2A" people.  There will probably a lot fewer tiny dicked ammosexuals parading in Target with their penis enhancers


Yeah but we all know how that is going to be one of these situations:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZeroTheHero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'ma take the reference in a slightly different direction
Rod Stewart - Broken Arrow
Youtube IDABQhPZOI8
 
stuffy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just because you can do something doesn't mean you should. There will always be some A-hole that will.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: maddogdelta: TFA:  "They want law enforcement to make an arrest on a legal possession so that they can institute some type of lawsuit for some kind of false arrest," Kunzweiler said.

What we need is about 2 dozen cops around the country to be "in fear for their lives" and end a bunch of these "open carry 2A" people.  There will probably a lot fewer tiny dicked ammosexuals parading in Target with their penis enhancers

Yeah but we all know how that is going to be one of these situations:
[Fark user image image 425x245]


gah i should've looked at that pic closer - meant to use the original where all the spots aren't white.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Oneiros: You also have to be careful if you have a pellet or squirt gun that looks too realistic:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/maryland-trooper-shoots-kills-teenager-who-had-airsoft-gun-police-n1264204
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/14-year-old-airsoft-gun-shot-dead-tempe-arizona-police-n959691
https://news.yahoo.com/twelve-old-cleveland-boy-dies-being-shot-police-191153566.html
... way too many of these to list


This is why such require day glo barrell tips.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: studebaker hoch: While Oklahoma's "constitutional carry" law means it's not illegal to carry an assault-style rifle, such as this AR-15 with a loaded magazine, police say that "if somebody is causing you concern or putting you in fear for some reason, that's what 911 is designed for."

Have you ever tried using a telephone when you think someone is going to kill you in the next few seconds?

It's impossible.

You can however draw a pistol and start unloading within that time frame.  Once the bad guy has stopped being a threat, then you can try to make a telephone call.

you watch waaay too many movies


Yeah, problem's over. Why bother the police in real life?
 
ar393
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Geotpf: This is why such require day glo barrell tips.


Acquaintance I no longer speak with, thought it would be a good idea to paint the thread protector on a pistol day glow orange so people would not think it was a real gun if they saw him handling it from a distance. He was in the military for about a
2 years before he was kicked out.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: studebaker hoch: While Oklahoma's "constitutional carry" law means it's not illegal to carry an assault-style rifle, such as this AR-15 with a loaded magazine, police say that "if somebody is causing you concern or putting you in fear for some reason, that's what 911 is designed for."

Have you ever tried using a telephone when you think someone is going to kill you in the next few seconds?

It's impossible.

You can however draw a pistol and start unloading within that time frame.  Once the bad guy has stopped being a threat, then you can try to make a telephone call.

you watch waaay too many movies


Those movies give me PTSD symptoms and I never watch them.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Yeah, problem's over. Why bother the police in real life?


If a bad guy is within ten feet of you and advancing, and there isn't a police officer within shouting distance, explain how they can protect you.
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.