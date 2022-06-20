 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Absent 11-foot-8 bridges, Florida man steps up to the challenge   (local10.com) divider line
20
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't like tailgaters either, but there are better ways to deal with them.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
that will buff right out
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: I don't like tailgaters either, but there are better ways to deal with them.


I don't know. This seemed to be pretty effective.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And didn't seem to stop afterwards.
 
ar393
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: I don't like tailgaters either, but there are better ways to deal with them.


I always wanted to have a little LED scroll at the top of my rear window that I could put custom messages into for the person behind me.

This was like 25 years ago. I'm sure today it's probably easily done with the ability to use your phone and Bluetooth to program the messages.

I also wanted to install paintball guns in my quarter panels so I could mark asshole drivers. In my teenage fantasy I also had figured out a way to put acid into glass paintballs that would damage the paint of the cars I shot.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The truck just kept on going. You gotta wonder how little of a shiate the guy gave to his (former) job.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
funzyr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My first thought was "shave and a haircut"
 
DaStompa
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I like how it is a guy taking a video of a computer screen playing the video so you can't really see much of anything
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

funzyr: My first thought was "shave and a haircut"


"(And I don't give) Two shiats!"
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Our pet bridge at the end of our street. Look at the gouges in the concrete.

malcontentment.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: I don't like tailgaters either, but there are better ways to deal with them.


True, but rear facing flame throwers are kind of illegal.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ar393: common sense is an oxymoron: I don't like tailgaters either, but there are better ways to deal with them.

I always wanted to have a little LED scroll at the top of my rear window that I could put custom messages into for the person behind me.


60 bucks and it's yours!

www.amazon.com/Stemedu-Sign丨Flexible-Sign丨Custom-Display丨14-6in-Programmable/dp/B09Z6LBR8G
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

funzyr: My first thought was "shave and a haircut"


...to bits (and pieces)
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

blondambition: Our pet bridge at the end of our street. Look at the gouges in the concrete.

[malcontentment.com image 850x510]


There's a gash joke I'm going to pass on there.

blondambition: Our pet bridge at the end of our street. Look at the gouges in the concrete.

[malcontentment.com image 850x510]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Context matters
 
ar393
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: ar393: common sense is an oxymoron: I don't like tailgaters either, but there are better ways to deal with them.

I always wanted to have a little LED scroll at the top of my rear window that I could put custom messages into for the person behind me.

60 bucks and it's yours!

www.amazon.com/Stemedu-Sign丨Flexible-Sign丨Custom-Display丨14-6in-Programmable/dp/B09Z6LBR8G


Yeah....I can't even remember if Amazon was selling textbooks yet when I had this idea.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I was impressed with the idiot with the camera continuing to follow in the same lane, even knowing this was going to happen.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ar393: Optimus Primate: ar393: common sense is an oxymoron: I don't like tailgaters either, but there are better ways to deal with them.

I always wanted to have a little LED scroll at the top of my rear window that I could put custom messages into for the person behind me.

60 bucks and it's yours!

www.amazon.com/Stemedu-Sign丨Flexible-Sign丨Custom-Display丨14-6in-Programmable/dp/B09Z6LBR8G

Yeah....I can't even remember if Amazon was selling textbooks yet when I had this idea.


I want to get one that flashes, "Put Your Phone Down Asshole" at stoplights.
 
Fairmont
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why I'm watching a shaky cell phone video of a video, with fingers pointing at the screen midway? How hard would it be to share the original recording instead?
 
Vansthing [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: blondambition: Our pet bridge at the end of our street. Look at the gouges in the concrete.

[malcontentment.com image 850x510]

There's a gash joke I'm going to pass on there.blondambition: Our pet bridge at the end of our street. Look at the gouges in the concrete.

[malcontentment.com image 850x510]

[Fark user image image 850x545]

Context matters


I'd kinda like to be standing where she is when a driver under estimates the height of the trailer.
 
