(Mational Day Calendar)   And HOW did you find out today is World Productivity Day? Exactly   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
30
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, you! Get back to work!
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
While dicking around on Fark, naturally.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is?

Oops.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it certainly wasn't from the three-hour meeting I just got off of.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer World Objectivity Day. It's a holiday composed of absolutely nothing but observation and factual reporting. It's one of 365 days in the standard calendar, and no celebration is expected.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slavery ends on the 19th and we tell people to be productive on the 20th?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only fitting that today is a Federal holiday.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. World productivity day falls on Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday. I like to think I'm celebrating how productive I've been all spring by sitting on my butt it a campground today =)
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer World Nihilism day, but it really doesn't matter.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Studies have found that people who take frequent breaks and go to sites like Fark are more productive, better looking and their sexual partners report a higher level of satisfaction than those who don't.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On my day off browsing Fark, that's how.

/I mowed my lawn this morning
//because it's going ro be Statan degrees for a high today
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: On my day off browsing Fark, that's how.

/I mowed my lawn this morning
//because it's going ro be Statan degrees for a high today


Or Satan degrees, never been to New York, but it's probably about right.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well, my day is off to a wonderful start.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Made brunch, jerked off, took a nap.
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Slavery ends on the 19th and we tell people to be productive on the 20th?


Slavery did not end...it is still exists in parts of Asia, Middle East, and Africa.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Made brunch, jerked off, took a nap.


Now that's some multi-tasking!
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I closed my office today. I think my staff needs a break. I'm about to get in the pool and start drinking. Might masturbate later. Not sure. Day is wide open.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My workplace observes Juneteenth.. what productivity do you speak of?
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: kbronsito: Slavery ends on the 19th and we tell people to be productive on the 20th?

Slavery did not end...it is still exists in parts of Asia, Middle East, and Africa.


And Accountancy. You can't be a CPA without a period of slavery working for a CPA
 
NutWrench
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Write down barriers that cause you to be less productive.

Well, I wouldn't call them "barriers" Bob.
 
Salmon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I closed my office today. I think my staff needs a break. I'm about to get in the pool and start drinking. Might masturbate later. Not sure. Day is wide open.


at least masturbate in the pool.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
subby you magnificent bastard. Well played, sir/madam. Well played indeed.

/I chortled.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I had a hectic weekend. I come to work to relax.
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
...I'm on vacation today, so I'm getting a kick....
 
mwenye_kichaa
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm not even at work yet, leave me alone!

Don't get my day off for Juneteenth until later this week. Working for a 24/7 facility yay...
 
Saab Story [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I had a hectic weekend. I come to work to relax.


I usually need a weekend to recover from my weekend. . .
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Heh. It'll be about two and a half weeks before I return to work, so I'm getting a kick...
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NutWrench: Write down barriers that cause you to be less productive.

Well, I wouldn't call them "barriers" Bob.


*starts scribbling*
Motion psychosis from low cubicle walls or outright "open floor plans", with lots of foot traffic.
Constantly having to sign into & out of an application ostensibly meant for communication, but used surreptitiously for tracking.
Having to write better "I'm still here, really" macros because wiggling my mouse is apparently a key performance indicator for productivity.
Being invited to a "standup" that isn't an actual "3 minutes of status" standup, but is instead "45 minutes of gossip about other teams and company direction" chatter.
Spending more time in Git than I do in the IDE, because the team's glued a series of acceptance tests & reporting requirements to the whole pull request process. Y'know, to "save us time."

It's shiat like this that has, for the last four years or so, ensured that my LinkedIn profile contains the phrase "100% remote ONLY - interviews and contracting."
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Slavery ends on the 19th and we tell people to be productive on the 20th?


Holy shiat, that never occurred to me - that's not just wrong, but hilariously wrong...
 
