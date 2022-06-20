 Skip to content
While you're playing checkers, I'm over here playing 3D Othello
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll wait for Othello Legacy.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no thats just stupid. You should never have to move the board around to see the entire field
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TIL Othello is an actual board game and not just a boring Windows 2000 freebie.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That looks like a flat board with a few squares omitted to give it the illusion of dimensionality. Pity, I used to like these types of things.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eh, I guess not. A few rows/columns just repeat.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
atariage.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
TheHadMatter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read subby's headline as 3D Dildo and I'm thinking now may be a good time to finish my lunch beers and take a nap
 
Marcos P
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have never in my life won a game of Othello on Nintendo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's dumb; it's just 2D Othello with the board folded in a few spots to obscure vision.  You still only have 2 degrees of freedom for plays.  You would need a volumetric "board" (tank) for 3D Othello.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Adding to other criticisms, the design and manufacturing look terrible. The Othello board I learned to play on had a felt-like surface, and tactically pleasant smooth round pieces. Now they've got irregularly shaped pieces on a plastic board, and those brackets to hold pieces in place look atrocious compared to magnets or other approaches they could have used.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cool, you have to either spin the board around or walk around the board!!

/gfy
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

This is what I came to say.

I thought the pieces were broke, but apparently that's how they are manufactured.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Really?  I'm sure there's a 3D Othello in my closet somewhere that's about 30 years old.  My wife used to kick my ass regularly on it.  The top two layers are full-sized and transparent.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/always let the wookie win
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'll wait for 3D Hamlet
 
LouisZepher [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I love Othello. I miss the one my mother had when I was a kid. It had a felt surface at one point.

We also had Triominoes which I also loved, but haven't found a set anywhere in forever.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
7D stratego would like a word.
 
