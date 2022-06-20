 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 117 of WW3: EU calls Russian blockade of grain shipments a war crime, orcs make some progress in the east, Ukrainians continue the advance towards Kherson, Germany sending additional howitzers to Ukraine. It's your Monday Ukraine War thread   (cnn.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!!

pcgamesn.com


And so am I. Kitties are fed, Mrs VHTS is sticking with the regime, and all is reasonably well considering the circumstances. Now if I could just get some sleep!
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image


Fark user image
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Potato Puti in yesterday's thread

:So. Article 5 is now on the table.

!!The #Lithuanian chargé d'affaires has been summoned to #Russia's Foreign Ministry, where she was told that "if cargo transit to the #Kaliningrad region is not restored in full in the near future, Russia reserves the right to act to protect its national interests".
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 20, 2022

Not sure how stupid Russia wants to be. It's their fault.

My take on that:

Fark user image
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image


SLAVA HEDGEKRAINE!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x261]


We need to give Ukraine some stand off HARM missiles so they can get those destroyed Russian anti-aircraft platform numbers way up.  Plus it would probably open the path for us to see some more booms.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x261]

We need to give Ukraine some stand off HARM missiles so they can get those destroyed Russian anti-aircraft platform numbers way up.  Plus it would probably open the path for us to see some more booms.


Aircraft booms are second best booms. Personally I prefer drone dropping mortar booms the best. Especially on individual orcs thru sunroofs
 
Muta
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: winedrinkingman: Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x261]

We need to give Ukraine some stand off HARM missiles so they can get those destroyed Russian anti-aircraft platform numbers way up.  Plus it would probably open the path for us to see some more booms.

Aircraft booms are second best booms. Personally I prefer drone dropping mortar booms the best. Especially on individual orcs thru sunroofs


The best booms are weapons depot bar-b-ques followed by turret throws.
 
Muta
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Any word on whether Volodymyr Zelenskyy is alive or not?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

notmyjab: Potato Puti in yesterday's thread

:So. Article 5 is now on the table.

!!The #Lithuanian chargé d'affaires has been summoned to #Russia's Foreign Ministry, where she was told that "if cargo transit to the #Kaliningrad region is not restored in full in the near future, Russia reserves the right to act to protect its national interests".
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 20, 2022

Not sure how stupid Russia wants to be. It's their fault.

My take on that:

[Fark user image image 722x250]


Maybe he knows he's going to lose, but wants to be able to claim it was NATO and not that they got punked by the group he's been picking on for decades?

...of course, once NATO is on the table, he can officially announce it's a war... which means that yes, he's legally allowed to call up the old fogeys ... but he has no equipment to give them, and they'll go bankrupt even faster as there's money that has to be paid to the deceased's family for war deaths.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!!

[pcgamesn.com image 590x332]

And so am I. Kitties are fed, Mrs VHTS is sticking with the regime, and all is reasonably well considering the circumstances. Now if I could just get some sleep!


"Sleep is for the weak."

/fark that with a bag of hammers...
//I need at least 6 hours or I am increasingly hostile to the world...
///Glad things are 'moderately' stable VHTS!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

notmyjab: Potato Puti in yesterday's thread

:So. Article 5 is now on the table.

!!The #Lithuanian chargé d'affaires has been summoned to #Russia's Foreign Ministry, where she was told that "if cargo transit to the #Kaliningrad region is not restored in full in the near future, Russia reserves the right to act to protect its national interests".
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 20, 2022

Not sure how stupid Russia wants to be. It's their fault.

My take on that:

[Fark user image 722x250]


Fark user image
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Kyiv Independent
@KyivIndependent
⚡2 Russian soldiers shot dead, 1 injured in occupied Kherson.
According to Ukraine's Operational Command "South," three Russian soldiers were at a "waterfront cafe" in Russian-occupied Kherson when a shooter opened fire at them.
7:08 AM · Jun 20, 2022

The Kyiv Independent
@KyivIndependent
·
45m
Replying to 
@KyivIndependent
The surviving soldier has been hospitalized in Russian-occupied Crimea, the command reported.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image 850x850]

[Fark user image 850x261]


Definite uptick on the numbers of artillery and MLRS being destroyed.  Other numbers seem fairly stable...

So on the Stev<blah> front, they are hammering the crap out of the entrenched artillery and rocket systems, and elsewhere it's business as usual, killing orcs, tanks, and any troop transports they find...

At least that my uneducated read...
 
Muta
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tracianne: The Kyiv Independent
@KyivIndependent
⚡2 Russian soldiers shot dead, 1 injured in occupied Kherson.
According to Ukraine's Operational Command "South," three Russian soldiers were at a "waterfront cafe" in Russian-occupied Kherson when a shooter opened fire at them.
7:08 AM · Jun 20, 2022

The Kyiv Independent
@KyivIndependent
·
45m
Replying to 
@KyivIndependent
The surviving soldier has been hospitalized in Russian-occupied Crimea, the command reported.


Apart from that, how was the café?
 
Potato Puti
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tracianne: The Kyiv Independent
@KyivIndependent
⚡2 Russian soldiers shot dead, 1 injured in occupied Kherson.
According to Ukraine's Operational Command "South," three Russian soldiers were at a "waterfront cafe" in Russian-occupied Kherson when a shooter opened fire at them.
7:08 AM · Jun 20, 2022

The Kyiv Independent
@KyivIndependent
·
45m
Replying to 
@KyivIndependent
The surviving soldier has been hospitalized in Russian-occupied Crimea, the command reported.


Oh well. At least they won't be fighting the Ukrainians when they show up.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Tracianne: The Kyiv Independent
@KyivIndependent
⚡2 Russian soldiers shot dead, 1 injured in occupied Kherson.
According to Ukraine's Operational Command "South," three Russian soldiers were at a "waterfront cafe" in Russian-occupied Kherson when a shooter opened fire at them.
7:08 AM · Jun 20, 2022

The Kyiv Independent
@KyivIndependent
·
45m
Replying to 
@KyivIndependent
The surviving soldier has been hospitalized in Russian-occupied Crimea, the command reported.


WOLVERINES!!!!

CThomwasHowell_brandishingAK.gif
 
Potato Puti
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Oneiros: notmyjab: Potato Puti in yesterday's thread

:So. Article 5 is now on the table.

!!The #Lithuanian chargé d'affaires has been summoned to #Russia's Foreign Ministry, where she was told that "if cargo transit to the #Kaliningrad region is not restored in full in the near future, Russia reserves the right to act to protect its national interests".
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 20, 2022

Not sure how stupid Russia wants to be. It's their fault.

My take on that:

[Fark user image image 722x250]

Maybe he knows he's going to lose, but wants to be able to claim it was NATO and not that they got punked by the group he's been picking on for decades?

...of course, once NATO is on the table, he can officially announce it's a war... which means that yes, he's legally allowed to call up the old fogeys ... but he has no equipment to give them, and they'll go bankrupt even faster as there's money that has to be paid to the deceased's family for war deaths.


Maybe he's just going to use WW1 equipment (if they work). It's about the only thing left in storage...
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Potato Puti: Oneiros: notmyjab: Potato Puti in yesterday's thread

:So. Article 5 is now on the table.

!!The #Lithuanian chargé d'affaires has been summoned to #Russia's Foreign Ministry, where she was told that "if cargo transit to the #Kaliningrad region is not restored in full in the near future, Russia reserves the right to act to protect its national interests".
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 20, 2022

Not sure how stupid Russia wants to be. It's their fault.

My take on that:

[Fark user image image 722x250]

Maybe he knows he's going to lose, but wants to be able to claim it was NATO and not that they got punked by the group he's been picking on for decades?

...of course, once NATO is on the table, he can officially announce it's a war... which means that yes, he's legally allowed to call up the old fogeys ... but he has no equipment to give them, and they'll go bankrupt even faster as there's money that has to be paid to the deceased's family for war deaths.

Maybe he's just going to use WW1 equipment (if they work). It's about the only thing left in storage...


I'm waiting for the inevitable call up of horses for transportation.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hello, everyone, and welcome to


Putin's Folly (A Quinn Martin Production)!


Boris and Natasha's train trip back from vacation does not go well in today's exciting episode:


"The Darjeeling Very Limited," or "The Polar Express 2: Dark Territory!"


Have a great day!
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Two really good interviews with Zelensky's wife, Olena.

Fark user image

Fark user image


The full quote from The Economist: "I really hope that when he's 18, we will have had many years of living in a free and peaceful country," says Zelenska. At present, life - and Ukraine - seem a long way from that. "The most frightening thing of all is that he tells everyone he wants to be a soldier."
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
#Ukraine: An anti-tank guided missile of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade of Ukraine hitting a Russian T-64BV in the rear, disabling it.

boom
 
darch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So after months of lurking on these threads and enjoying them immensely, I have to ask- what exactly are the issues with Mr and Mrs VTHS? I'm sure it was mentioned long ago but I'm curious.

And wonderful job and a hearty "HUZZAH!" to those who post such amazing things in these Ukraine threads.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Two really good interviews with Zelensky's wife, Olena.


His name is Zelenskyy, and her name is Zelenska?

Translation error, or is this some cultural thing I was not aware of?
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tracianne: The Kyiv Independent
@KyivIndependent
⚡2 Russian soldiers shot dead, 1 injured in occupied Kherson.
According to Ukraine's Operational Command "South," three Russian soldiers were at a "waterfront cafe" in Russian-occupied Kherson when a shooter opened fire at them.
7:08 AM · Jun 20, 2022

The Kyiv Independent
@KyivIndependent
·
45m
Replying to 
@KyivIndependent
The surviving soldier has been hospitalized in Russian-occupied Crimea, the command reported.


Good. Guerilla Warfare is perfectly acceptable against any Orc.
 
