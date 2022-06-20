 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   'Mobile marijuana unit': Aussie teen caught driving 'drug-filled' motorised Esky around Melbourne suburb. Subby understands about the traffic sign but not what the two shovels were for   (9news.com.au) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Aussies know all about shovels

The Shovel Video
Youtube oLziHcjvHBI
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For a criminal colony of exiles forced to be there by the crown the white Aussies sure are uptight.
 
mmojo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warning to snitches
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dan: 'Soz folks in Australia keeps their beers in a cooler box called "Esky". Not sure if'n that's a derogatory term referrings to the Inuit.
Dary: 'Ya best ask your womens studies prof about that one. Might be a hot potato issue.'
Wayne: 'Of course the whole concept of trying to keep beer "cold" in a box seems seasonally foreign to us right now. Did someone put that two-four indoors so it won't freeze?'
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice Esky, but does that kid even oop?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yikes
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
All the best crimes and detective shows come from Melbourne.
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wait ... that's a chilly bin ... what the heck is an esky?

"Potato Compartment"
Youtube QamMmOzjods
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Did he blast Turkey in the Straw as he drove around too?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FTA: The teenager is being dealt with police


That's somewhat cryptic and sinister-sounding
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
After several calls to police from concerned neighbours, the police helicopter unit helped police track down the unroadworthy vehicle on the ground.

Were these guys already up there flying around and just needed something to do, or did they truly launch the heli to track down a kid on a cooler because of neighbours with unspecified "concerns".

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Dodge Propshaft
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The Chats - 6L GTR (Official Video)
Youtube hrkuo0y8gMU
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Replace the pot with booze and that's how Nascar was invented.
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Subby understands about the traffic sign but not what the two shovels were for...


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Can the Industrialized West just drop cannabis suppression now?
It has become a socially disruptive and economically harmful anachronism.
It's dead, and time to bury it.
It only belongs in places like North Korea or Mississippi.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Aussies know all about shovels

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/oLziHcjvHBI]


Fark user imageView Full Size


... and the Paddle of Rebuke, to remind your mate when he's being a drongo!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
...what police have called a "mobile marijuana unit"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If I saw a dude riding around the neighborhood on a homemade motorized cooler I wouldn't be calling the cops. I'd be asking him about the build.
Bunch of nosy Nancys can't mind their own business in the neighborhood.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wouldn't it be nice to live somewhere where this was the worst they had to deal with?
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm surprised Australia hasn't legalized or decriminalized the evil weed. Anything in progress?
 
