(KCRA 3 Sacramento)   LARPing trio disappointed their plans for building a castle were foiled. They'll respawn in one to three years and be able to try again   (kcra.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Big Lumber is getting filthy wealthy these days.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's not plywood
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
74 sheets of OSB is grand theft?
/big wood is getting filthy rich
//OSB is NOT plywood
///rulleh?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

edmo: Big Lumber is getting filthy wealthy these days.


Big lumber is like Big roof. It would be nice to think you could blame some conglomerate, but you might be suprised how much in contracted out.

Blame Big Home Depot/Big Box store.
 
Fano
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
People said they were daft.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"74 sheets of plywood in all, for a total value of $2,960 were recovered by officers and returned to the construction builder that they were stolen from," Lincoln police said.


The scariest part is that's not cop math
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Photo unrelated.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: 74 sheets of OSB is grand theft?
/big wood is getting filthy rich
//OSB is NOT plywood
///rulleh?


Anything around $1000 tends to fall into felony charges
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: That's not plywood


yes it is
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Back when wood prices first went up, someone stole all the plywood/2x4 concrete forms from my trade school.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: That's not plywood


Disoriented strand board with a street value of $30,000
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
funnyhamlet.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: "74 sheets of plywood in all, for a total value of $2,960 were recovered by officers and returned to the construction builder that they were stolen from," Lincoln police said.


The scariest part is that's not cop math


It's a touch high, that's $40/sheet when around here it's more like $35/sheet individually, $31/sheet in-bulk from a home improvement store, and probably a couple bucks cheaper from a lumberyard catering to those with accounts, but no, it's not absolutely ridiculous.

/maybe delivery charges to the jobsite were added in
//construction site theft is incredibly common
///like common to the point that it has to be factored into the job price
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: 74 sheets of OSB is grand theft?
/big wood is getting filthy rich
//OSB is NOT plywood
///rulleh?


yes it is

its particleboard plywood

/noun! you've met your adjectivisashun
 
brilett
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Never steal anything that can't set you up for life.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Boys must've been board or disoriented, or perhaps just stranded.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Be polite walk on the right: //OSB is NOT plywood

yes it is

its particleboard plywood


OSB is not particle board
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We had the second floor of our house completely gutted and reframed starting in November 2020. We had a lot of 2x4s and other lumber in our unfenced backyard for months when wood prices were soaring. I'm still amazed that none of it disappeared.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: Be polite walk on the right: //OSB is NOT plywood

yes it is

its particleboard plywood

OSB is not particle board


thats okay neither is what's picshured
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: "74 sheets of plywood in all, for a total value of $2,960 were recovered by officers and returned to the construction builder that they were stolen from," Lincoln police said.


The scariest part is that's not cop math


and hurricane season's here too, price is only gonna go up
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Step 1) Build LARP castle out of stolen OSB
Step 2) Woo damsels to live in said castle
Step 3) Research stone construction techniques whilst fire-breathing dragon torches chick-magnet castle
 
