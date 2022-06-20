 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Begun, the bans on crypto mining have
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good, the idiot in me is hopeful that the price of processors will go down. The realist knows that it's never coming down.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I know that I know nothing about crypto, but how do you mine for something that doesn't exist?
 
buster_v
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Now that Bitcoin is taking its much-deserved (and hopefully) one-way trip to oblivion, seems like this is just the "AND STAY OUT!" cherry on the sundae.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: I know that I know nothing about crypto, but how do you mine for something that doesn't exist?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ishkur
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: I know that I know nothing about crypto, but how do you mine for something that doesn't exist?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: I know that I know nothing about crypto, but how do you mine for something that doesn't exist?


TLDR Version:

The computer solves a series of math problems and, eventually, comes up with an answer...thus a bitcoin is minted. The person with the computer who got the answer gets part of the coin.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wonder if this helps the miners that use majority alt energy.  It sounds like it only affects fossil fuel powered miners, but I read that article twice and I'm still not totally sure WTF is happening.
 
alice_600
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: I know that I know nothing about crypto, but how do you mine for something that doesn't exist?


This is required viewing if you're not sure or aware of cypto or NFTs

Line Goes Up - The Problem With NFTs
Youtube YQ_xWvX1n9g
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I know of quite a few pumps that are using their off-gas to power a small miner farm.  On at least a few, the gas is low quality enough they can't sell it, so would normally just vent it into the air.  I'm ok with them using the junk gas.  In theory they could power a few houses instead, but there of the ones I know, only two have houses close enough and it's in the single digits.
 
brilett
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Sorelian's Ghost: I know that I know nothing about crypto, but how do you mine for something that doesn't exist?

TLDR Version:

The computer solves a series of math problems and, eventually, comes up with an answer...thus a bitcoin is minted. The person with the computer who got the answer gets part of the coin.


Who gets the rest of it? And what % goes to each?
 
