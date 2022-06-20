 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   PSA: If you lost your fanny pack that was full of drugs, the Garden City PD has it and they want to give you the opportunity to come down and claim your property   (idahonews.com) divider line
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is unmitigated genius keeping your drugs in a fanny pack (or bum pack for you Brits).  Police are going to take one look at you and think, "No way that dork is cool enough to do drugs," and leave you alone.  The fatal flaw in the plan is that you've actually got to hang on to the fanny pack.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I won't fall for that trick a third time.
 
wademh
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
dildos
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
