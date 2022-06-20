 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Studwoman69 furious at dating app because celebrities refuse to match with her   (uk.style.yahoo.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
How much money is she being paid to say all the celebrities who are theoretically on that app?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

BizarreMan: How much money is she being paid to say all the celebrities who are theoretically on that app?


Exactly


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And how long till those celebs read it and say "umm, I'm not on a dating app, through their lawyers. With their wives glaring at them.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I mean... that's your plan? Cold calling celebrities on the internet for dates? I'm sure Charlie Sheen's number is out there somewhere, take the express route.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Crazy eyes gotta craze.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pure BS. Either it's advertising as stated above, or she's incredibly delusional
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

no1curr: Pure BS. Either it's advertising as stated above, or she's incredibly delusional


Not delusional. I can see her getting rejected by any number of celebs.
 
McCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not a celebrity or on that app but I reject her too.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
her eyes are kinda far apart.. hard to tell without a date and (based on her look) a lot of pot smoking in her step-father's guest house.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Checking the "Butt Stuff" box on your profile should help.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Of all the things that didn't happen...
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: I mean... that's your plan? Cold calling celebrities on the internet for dates? I'm sure Charlie Sheen's number is out there somewhere, take the express route.


And then biatch when they recognize a barely non-teenage gold digger looking for his pocket book, and go "Nope!".

And the personality of "Look at me!  I'm so sexy every man wants me!" is only slightly off putting.
 
