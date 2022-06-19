 Skip to content
(CTV News) Boobies Topless sunbather goes tête-à-tit with police in Quebec   (montreal.ctvnews.ca) divider line
•       •       •

valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Boobies!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good on the news outlet for keeping us abreast of the situation.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
After a young woman in Quebec City was hassled by multiple police officers for sitting on a blanket topless doing macrame while smoking a cigarette on a sunny day

She sounds like someone I would want to hang out with. Someone with whom I would want to hang out? Someone out with who I want to hang?

It's late and I'm not Englishing as well as I usually do.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nice Tam-tams
 
schnee [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What "Liberez les Seins" might look like (NSFW - at least in Gilead)
 
anuran
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I wish I had a basket of tat for her
 
BeerBear
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

valenumr: Boobies!


Fark user imageView Full Size


here you go
 
Flowery Twats [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: After a young woman in Quebec City was hassled by multiple police officers for sitting on a blanket topless doing macrame while smoking a cigarette on a sunny day

She sounds like someone I would want to hang out with. Someone with whom I would want to hang out? Someone out with who I want to hang?

It's late and I'm not Englishing as well as I usually do.


Out with whom I would like to hang.

And you wouldn't be the only thing hanging...IYKNWIMAITYD

:-)

Liberez les seins!
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BeerBear: valenumr: Boobies!

[Fark user image 850x697]

here you go


Excuse me, but the headline said "teate a TIT"
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Cops not knowing the laws?

Shocking, just shocking I say, I've gone and popped my monocle, again, at all the shocking shock shock.
 
Creoena
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Five more police officers arrive as reinforcement," she wrote. "The five of them moved on me. My heart was beating fast, but I kept my tits up and my eyes piercing. I was scared but I felt strong."

FIVE police officers to harass a topless woman?  Are you farking kidding me?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: After a young woman in Quebec City was hassled by multiple police officers for sitting on a blanket topless doing macrame while smoking a cigarette on a sunny day

She sounds like someone I would want to hang out with. Someone with whom I would want to hang out? Someone out with who I want to hang?

It's late and I'm not Englishing as well as I usually do.


You sound like a potted plant. You should totally hit her up.

/Cigarettes and Macrame is the name of my all-femme Oasis tribute act.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Five minute major for high titing!
 
