‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone didn't care for the Mochella event?
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't confuse this with the murder of a 16 year old girl today in DC, that was a different part of town.

https://twitter.com/YamarieOnTV/status/1538671624756543488?s=20&t=O6MeN99rkYHkJu5SzrGpEQ
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
video of aftermath
https://twitter.com/Phil_Lewis_/status/1538699228108709888
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If only we could do something about it
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: If only we could do something about it


Some of us know what to do. The problem remains too many lack courage to do the right thing.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
For those that don't know, 14th and U is a really popular restaurant/nightlife part of town. Very crowded in the early evenings.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: For those that don't know, 14th and U is a really popular restaurant/nightlife part of town. Very crowded in the early evenings.


so deep dish/ pan debate that got out of hand?
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

blastoh: nmrsnr: For those that don't know, 14th and U is a really popular restaurant/nightlife part of town. Very crowded in the early evenings.

so deep dish/ pan debate that got out of hand?


Numerous Juneteenth festivals.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FNG: blastoh: nmrsnr: For those that don't know, 14th and U is a really popular restaurant/nightlife part of town. Very crowded in the early evenings.

so deep dish/ pan debate that got out of hand?

Numerous Juneteenth festivals.


Watching the local news now - I correct myself, it was an unsanctioned (no permit) large-participant event.

But there have been events all over DC celebrating the holiday.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: If only we could do something about it


Username checks out.  That would definitely solve the issue.  It also happens to be the most likely resolution for the foreseeable future.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

labman: giantmeteor: If only we could do something about it

Username checks out.  That would definitely solve the issue.  It also happens to be the most likely resolution for the foreseeable future.


Why should the rest of the world have to suffer just because Americans lack the political will to disarm the crazies?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: labman: giantmeteor: If only we could do something about it

Username checks out.  That would definitely solve the issue.  It also happens to be the most likely resolution for the foreseeable future.

Why should the rest of the world have to suffer just because Americans lack the political will to disarm the crazies?


If we go, we're taking the rest of you with us.  Without us, your existences just have no meaning, so it's the responsible and humane option
 
TorpedoOrca [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They already set up a 'media staging area' and STILL won't set up a 'gun control staging area'
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
https://wtop.com/dc/2022/06/dc-police-reports-of-multiple-people-shot-including-officer/
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: They already set up a 'media staging area' and STILL won't set up a 'gun control staging area'


They have plenty of laws in DC to control guns.  They even have laws to control criminals, but those seem to be ineffective.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: For those that don't know, 14th and U is a really popular restaurant/nightlife part of town. Very crowded in the early evenings.


Yup. That was my old stomping ground in college: the Black Cat, St. Ex, Busboys and Poets...

It's always been a gritty area but since the nineties it's been mostly okay.

Also that's the corner where a cop pulled a gun on a snowball fight circa 2005.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: If only we could do something about it


Gun regulation wouldn't have prevented every mass shooting, so we should not do anything.

Or something like that.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: TorpedoOrca: They already set up a 'media staging area' and STILL won't set up a 'gun control staging area'

They have plenty of laws in DC to control guns.  They even have laws to control criminals, but those seem to be ineffective.


It's almost as if one can drive twenty minutes away and get a gun with no background checks or anything.
 
th0th [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: If only we could do something about it


"No way to prevent this," says only country where this regularly happens.
 
Subtle_Canary
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: TorpedoOrca: They already set up a 'media staging area' and STILL won't set up a 'gun control staging area'

They have plenty of laws in DC to control guns.  They even have laws to control criminals, but those seem to be ineffective.


wait wait wait. Did the shooter know about these laws? why would he disregard something that is very plainly illegal? that doesnt even make sense.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: feckingmorons: TorpedoOrca: They already set up a 'media staging area' and STILL won't set up a 'gun control staging area'

They have plenty of laws in DC to control guns.  They even have laws to control criminals, but those seem to be ineffective.

It's almost as if one can drive twenty minutes away and get a gun with no background checks or anything.


You can't buy a gun at a gun store with no background check.  That is simply a lie.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Subtle_Canary: feckingmorons: TorpedoOrca: They already set up a 'media staging area' and STILL won't set up a 'gun control staging area'

They have plenty of laws in DC to control guns.  They even have laws to control criminals, but those seem to be ineffective.

wait wait wait. Did the shooter know about these laws? why would he disregard something that is very plainly illegal? that doesnt even make sense.


They have been in all the papers, and there was an insert with the property tax bills this year.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Shakin_Haitian: feckingmorons: TorpedoOrca: They already set up a 'media staging area' and STILL won't set up a 'gun control staging area'

They have plenty of laws in DC to control guns.  They even have laws to control criminals, but those seem to be ineffective.

It's almost as if one can drive twenty minutes away and get a gun with no background checks or anything.

You can't buy a gun at a gun store with no background check.  That is simply a lie.


Yes but buying a gun without any checks is legal. Private sales. How many times does this have to be explained to you?
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

th0th: giantmeteor: If only we could do something about it

"No way to prevent this," says only country where this regularly happens.


Criminality regularly happens, yet some people want to reduce policing.   It seems we know the answer, some people just don't like cops. 

Look at Chicago this weekend : https://abc7chicago.com/chicago-shootings-shooting-breaking-news-today/11976892/

These cities all seem to have parallels in their governance and their policing.

It seems the evidence of how to stop these is there, you just want to ignore it and blame it on guns.  Guns aren't shooting people, criminals are shooting people.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: If only we could do something about it


But how?
There just isn't any possible way to do it.
I share your concern, and extend my thoughts, and prayers.
But let's be realistic, here - money is involved, and it's not on your side - and this is America.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: giantmeteor: If only we could do something about it

Some of us know what to do. The problem remains too many lack courage to do the right thing.


They might be slightly inconvenienced by not being able to get the gun they want immediately. Apparently, according to the gun lobby, the inability to do this would be taking away people's rights.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: th0th: giantmeteor: If only we could do something about it

"No way to prevent this," says only country where this regularly happens.

Criminality regularly happens, yet some people want to reduce policing.   It seems we know the answer, some people just don't like cops. 

Look at Chicago this weekend : https://abc7chicago.com/chicago-shootings-shooting-breaking-news-today/11976892/

These cities all seem to have parallels in their governance and their policing.

It seems the evidence of how to stop these is there, you just want to ignore it and blame it on guns.  Guns aren't shooting people, criminals are shooting people.


Kind of hard to shoot people without a gun.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jso2897: giantmeteor: If only we could do something about it

But how?
There just isn't any possible way to do it.
I share your concern, and extend my thoughts, and prayers.
But let's be realistic, here - money is involved, and it's not on your side - and this is America.


Enforce existing gun laws.   If you're a felon with a gun you go to federal prison for the whole sentence, ten years each time.

Enforce the laws about straw purchases, some guy near me bought a gun for his prohibited friend and the friend murdered his parents.   They didn't even charge the straw purchaser.   He should have done prison time as well as the murderer. 

We have laws, they're just not enforced.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Shakin_Haitian: feckingmorons: th0th: giantmeteor: If only we could do something about it

"No way to prevent this," says only country where this regularly happens.

Criminality regularly happens, yet some people want to reduce policing.   It seems we know the answer, some people just don't like cops. 

Look at Chicago this weekend : https://abc7chicago.com/chicago-shootings-shooting-breaking-news-today/11976892/

These cities all seem to have parallels in their governance and their policing.

It seems the evidence of how to stop these is there, you just want to ignore it and blame it on guns.  Guns aren't shooting people, criminals are shooting people.

Kind of hard to shoot people without a gun.


Impossible for a gun to commit a crime without a criminal.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AirForceVet: giantmeteor: If only we could do something about it

Some of us know what to do. The problem remains too many lack courage to do the right thing.


Arrest the person responsible?
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Shakin_Haitian: feckingmorons: Shakin_Haitian: feckingmorons: TorpedoOrca: They already set up a 'media staging area' and STILL won't set up a 'gun control staging area'

They have plenty of laws in DC to control guns.  They even have laws to control criminals, but those seem to be ineffective.

It's almost as if one can drive twenty minutes away and get a gun with no background checks or anything.

You can't buy a gun at a gun store with no background check.  That is simply a lie.

Yes but buying a gun without any checks is legal. Private sales. How many times does this have to be explained to you?


Do you think the people who did the shootings bought those guns?   You're hilarious.
 
