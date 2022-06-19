 Skip to content
(KJCT 8 Grand Junction) Weeners Local Dick Farmer arrested for using his weapon inappropriately   (kjct8.com) divider line
    More: Weeners, Firearm, Grand Junction, Colorado, Gun, 28-year-old Richard Farmer, Mesa County, Colorado, Colorado municipalities, Grand Junction Police Department, told police  
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://sgbonline.com/dicks-sg-to-open-store-in-grand-junction-co/

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Local Dick Farmer is the name of my assless chaps country cover band.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the "popular restaurant" the Shooters Grill?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

powhound: Local Dick Farmer is the name of my assless chaps country cover band.


All chaps are assess.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: powhound: Local Dick Farmer is the name of my assless chaps country cover band.

All chaps are assess.


My second favorite Lincoln quote.  A shame those were his last words.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Local Dick Farmer arrested for using his weapon produce inappropriately"
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I came here to ask how you farm dicks... like, the detachable kind?
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How exactly do you farm dicks?  Do you just jerk them out of the ground or do they need pricked off a vine? Are they pulled by hand or sucked into some machine?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Don't take it out in public or they'll stick you in the dock.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

amigafin: How exactly do you farm dicks?  Do you just jerk them out of the ground or do they need pricked off a vine? Are they pulled by hand or sucked into some machine?


Ask Subby's Mom. She's the master.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

powhound: Local Dick Farmer is the name of my assless chaps country cover band.


Mine is named 3 co*ks and a gym sock.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

powhound: Local Dick Farmer is the name of my assless chaps country cover band.


Sorry, I'm already using that as the name of my heel pro wrestling stable.
 
Freek
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Have you met his wife Anita, once?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
