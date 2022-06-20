 Skip to content
wxboy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Despite efforts to save the yacht, it drifted into Maine waters

My condolences.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Burnt Yacht Ape Club is the name of my Gilligan's Island themed cover band.
 
daffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm just glad to hear they saved the dogs.
 
wxboy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Also,

Authorities said they do not know what caused the fire and likely never will because the yacht was destroyed by the flames.

"Authorities are unlikely to determine the cause of the fire, because there was a fire."
 
in
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Those poor people and their poor yacht.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Apes together broke.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"The passengers, identified as Arthur Watson, 67, and Diane Watson, 57, both of New Canaan, Connecticut, and Jarrod Tubbs, 33, of Jupiter, Florida, were taken to a hospital, treated and released."

Still waiting for the names of the dogs...
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What a tragedy.......that Manchin wasn't on it.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Where's 'the gang'?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
deadsanta
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

in: Those poor people and their poor yacht.


Stop calling it a yacht: Three people and two dogs lived in roughly 800 sq ft of marine architecture, that ain't a yacht, it's a houseboat.That's like calling a toilet a "water folly."
 
